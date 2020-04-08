It wasn’t so long ago that a trillion dollars was an unfathomable amount of money. But now we need to understand just how big a number it is.
As this decade began, and before most of us had ever heard of coronavirus, fiscal conservatives were sounding alarms that the U.S. federal budget deficit would crest $1 trillion in 2020.
Now, triple that number, or maybe even quintuple it.
The U.S. Treasury is committed to funding more than a couple trillion dollars for just one of several coronavirus response bills passed by Congress and signed into law March 27 by President Donald Trump. The CARES Act — the third and by far the largest package of legislation — priced out at $2.2 trillion just by itself, but it will probably not be the last stimulus bill to be passed in efforts to keep Americans and our economy afloat in the wake of COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the president called for another $2 trillion for infrastructure improvements in a fourth coronavirus response package, something House Democrats have also started to discuss.
This is not to say that Congress was wrong to enact the CARES legislation and two stimulus packages that preceded it in quick succession in March. With coronavirus closures causing family finances to teeter and sending businesses to the verge of collapse, lawmakers and the Trump administration had to do something.
These record-setting bailout bills are needed to shore up individuals, companies and critical economic infrastructure until this nation and the rest of the global economy can catch their breath and return to something resembling normalcy, whatever that looks like post-pandemic.
But what has not been debated much, if at all, is how this debt will be recouped, if even a portion can be. It is a topic that deserves more attention, especially as to how it will affect future generations.
Some background is in order to put the dollars into perspective. One trillion dollars —a thousand billion — is almost a quarter of what the U.S. government spends a year.
For the 2019 fiscal year, the federal budget deficit — the gap between what the government takes in and what it spends — reached its highest level in seven years at $984 billion. That was a 26% increase over the prior year, attributed to a combination of falling revenue from 2017 tax cuts championed by Trump, trade war bailouts and increased defense spending.
We’ve been here before, but found our way back, a pathway that is not as apparent now. The deficit had touched the trillion-dollar threshold for four years running during the first term of President Barack Obama.
However, the largest previous deficit was attributed mostly to the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008, which included the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program bank bailout, enacted at the end of the administration of President George W. Bush in 2008.
The deficit peaked at $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2009, fueled by TARP and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which was additional stimulus aimed at countering the Great Recession, enacted under Obama in February 2009. The deficit continued at $1.3 trillion in 2010 and 2011, dropped to $1 trillion in 2012 and then fell further to $680 billion by 2013.
For the remainder of the Obama administration, the debt was substantially in check. It fell to $485 billion in fiscal year 2014, dropped to $442 billion in 2015 and then increased in 2016 to $585 billion.
Trump campaigned for president in 2016 on a promise to eliminate the national debt within eight years, but instead it has risen every year of his administration. The deficit climbed to $665 billion in fiscal year 2017, $779 billion n 2018 and finished the 2019 fiscal year in September at $984 billion.
With increased defense spending and bailouts aimed at softening the blow of Trump’s multi-front trade wars, the federal deficit was already projected to reach $1.1 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, even before the global pandemic struck.
Some may dismiss the current explosion of the federal deficit and say it is no different than what previous administrations did by bailing out banks and auto manufacturers to combat the Great Recession.
We would like to think there are significant parallels, but it is difficult to draw similarities. The stimulus measures enacted under Bush 43 and Obama during the recession were more targeted and significantly smaller than what has been approved so far to deal with the coronavirus impact. There also were clear expectations with the stimulus packages passed to support banks and auto manufacturers in the Great Recession for those funds to be repaid, and in large part they have been.
Of $442 billion paid out under TARP, $390 billion has been returned and $52.5 billion has been earned by the Treasury on TARP investments.
Similarly, the Housing and Economic Recovery Act, passed under Bush in July 2008, invested $191 billion to save and take control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two companies which guarantee most of the home mortgages made in the U.S. The principal was not repaid but dividends paid by the companies have exceeded $300 billion.
And Obama’s recovery and reinvestment stimulus cost just $800 billion over five years, from 2009 through 2013 — far less than the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that Trump signed into law on March 27.
For now, the most important task at hand is to get this pandemic under control, to save lives and to protect those on the front lines of caring for those sickened with COVID-19.
Funds flowing from the CARES Act will help do some of that. The 880-page bill includes critical support for the health care system as well as financial assistance for individuals, businesses and industries.
What isn’t spelled out is any hope for bringing the federal deficit back under control post-pandemic, as if annual shortfalls of hundreds of billions of dollars should ever be considered a degree of control.
But soon, we urge federal legislators and the Trump administration to consider just what their deficit-driving stimulus measures mean for our future economic security.
— The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio
———
Failing to protect those who protected us
How could this have happened? Twenty-one veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke dead — with more deaths likely — amid a coronavirus outbreak in which 15 of them had tested positive for COVID-19. So far.
How could nearly a dozen of those deaths have occurred over a six-day span between March 25-30 before the public found out? Before the governor, the mayor and anyone else with the power to do something about it — besides the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services that oversees the Soldiers’ Home — were informed.
Why did the facility’s Superintendent Bennett Walsh stay silent when the virus had clearly entered the 247-bed, state-run facility just a week after he told the Gazette in a statement that his staff was taking an “all hands on deck” approach and doing “everything possible to protect those who protected us”? And where was the state oversight that could have, at the very least, taken action against the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the walls of the facility as soon as the first positive case came in?
Yes, there’s grief and pain. But there’s also anger because it’s clear something went so terribly wrong. The state announced Friday that 59 veterans and 18 staff members at the Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19, while 160 veterans tested negative.
Earlier this week, reporter Dusty Christensen interviewed two of the facility’s certified nurse assistants who described scenes of “complete chaos” at the home amid the outbreak, gross negligence on behalf of management and dangerous working conditions for staff. Among the allegations: allowing a patient with symptoms who was awaiting coronavirus test results to mingle in common areas on his unit; failing to isolate that patient’s roommates and to provide staff who had to treat him with proper protective equipment; crowding veterans from two units together on one floor after many employees fell ill; and intimidating and failing to listen to employees who raised concerns about hazardous conditions.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse appeared dismayed in a Facebook Live event on Tuesday when he announced that 11 deaths had occurred between March 25 and March 30.
“I was shocked on the phone call when the superintendent let me know that there had been eight veteran deaths between Wednesday and Sunday without any public notice, without any notification to our office and no notification to the state government that oversees the facility in the first place,” Morse said. “There was a clear lack of urgency on that phone call. We were repeatedly told these were people who had underlying health conditions.”
Gov. Charlie Baker has since launched an independent investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to learn what happened and when, as well as “what didn’t happen and when it didn’t happen,” but the damage is done. Families have lost loved ones, and are continuing to lose loved ones, and no investigation or line of questioning can bring them back.
Still, investigating and questioning is of paramount importance. We must glean what we can from this tragedy. We must continue to ask questions and demand answers to make sure this fresh history doesn’t repeat itself. The governor’s office said this week that the investigation will focus both on the events inside the facility that led to the deaths of veterans as well as on management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response in the Soldiers’ Home.
The attorney leading the investigation must act quickly and interview everyone with ties to the Soldiers’ Home, from administrators to doctors and nurses to janitors and family members.
On Wednesday, Walsh released a statement in which he expressed “grief and sorrow” about the veterans who died and sympathy for their families. He said all of leadership’s decisions were informed by the available COVID-19 guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health.
“At no time did I, or anyone on my staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus and it would be outrageous for anyone to even think of doing such a thing,” he said.
The state said Thursday that two residents at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea had died after testing positive for COVID-19, and 16 have tested positive for the virus. A nursing home in Norwood has seen 15 deaths of what staff members over a 12-day span believe were coronavirus infections or related complications, according to The Boston Globe. Officials also reported deaths at nursing homes in Greenfield, Littleton and Worcester.
Yet in the Chelsea case, state officials went out of their way to say that “The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has consistently followed appropriate protocols regarding COVID-19 cases.”
The same has not been said about the Soldiers’ Home of Holyoke. That’s why the investigation is so important.
Unprecedented. It’s the word of the week, used to describe everything from the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic to the specific and painful ways it is changing daily life in the United States and the world. And while much about this current public health disaster is unprecedented — “NOVEL, UNEXAMPLED,” according to Merriam-Webster, “not done or experienced before” — the longer it drags on, the more precedents we see. If we care to look.
For all the mystery that surrounds the virus and the disease it causes, which manifests differently depending on the person, there is much about it that is known. We know that the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous for people age 65 years and older; people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility; and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC. We know that in Washington state, the deadly virus had begun to spread through a nursing home by late February; by late March, it had infected two-thirds of residents and 47 workers and killed 35 people.
We knew that, and still, here in western Massachusetts, we failed to protect some of the most vulnerable, and valiant, among us.
We are now living in unprecedented times.
— Daily Hampshire Gazette, Mass.
