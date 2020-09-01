Some things are just so easy to predict. Who couldn’t have predicted students would party at Penn State if the campus opened in the middle of a pandemic?
It really didn’t take very long for the videos to light up social media. PennLive’s Matt Miller wasn’t the only person to see the videos showing “several dozen students dancing, jumping and twerking outside East Hall without masks and without the slightest attempt at social distancing.”
It only took two days for the freshmen to get busy. But they shouldn’t take all the blame. There were likely sophomores, juniors and seniors in the mix. And is it really hard to imagine a good many are convinced they won’t get sick from the coronavirus or doubt there even is one?
The young people acted just as they do everywhere . . . taking risks, ignoring warnings and partying all night long – without any thought to a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands around the world.
Ok, it’s not every 18-year-old. Some students really do devote long hours to solitary study and obeying rules. But it’s not hard to imagine many teens feeling their first taste of freedom will be tempted to break the rules.
It’s not their fault. The young people are not to blame. It’s the adults who should know better. School administrators are experts in student behavior. They see thousands of youth each year. They know exactly how kids act, and they had to know there would be videos of frenzied parties with young people spreading their droplets around with abandon.
Many professors are rightly concerned, especially because they are older, wiser and with underlying health conditions. Some of Penn State’s faculty and students opposed the decision to open the campus, believing it was too much of a risk for public safety. Seems they are right.
To try to contain things at Penn State, University President Eric Barron has issued a public rebuke and warned students the campus might have to close if the parties continue. But is it so hard to predict this — the parties will go on?
“Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?” Barron implored students, apparently hoping to spark some sort of conscience and responsible behavior in teenagers. Penn State also announced a “Mask Up or Pack Up” program, again to convince students – all of them — to follow the coronavirus rules.
Barron said he was impressed many students are maintaining social distancing as well as masking. No doubt, many are. But it only takes a few giddy kids to spread the coronavirus and infect the more mature ones who obey the rules. And from the looks of those videos, it’s more than a few who, predictably, could spread COVID-19 throughout the Penn State campus and beyond.
Penn State is in the spotlight now. But it’s not just Penn State that has to deal with the utterly predictable behavior of youth. It’s every college and university that has decided to act in its own economic interests and let students return to campus.
“Yeah, psu is gonna get shut down in a week,” one person quipped on social media after viewing the videos. That’s what happened at other colleges that decided to reopen earlier. They had to close within weeks. It’s just so easy to understand why many are predicting the same for Penn State.
Save the sturgeon, save the lakes
Dead sturgeon carcasses have been washing up on the shores of Lake Michigan, setting off alarm bells for wildlife experts. Those dead fish should be alarming to us all.
National Parks wildlife biologists at Sleeping Bear Dunes say that about half a dozen dead sturgeon have washed up along Michigan beaches in recent weeks — an unusual occurrence. And even though there have been only a handful of dead fish discovered, the carcasses are worrying because the sturgeon are a threatened species and what’s killing them could be a big problem.
Sturgeon, the largest fish in the Great Lakes, can grow to up to 9 feet and 300 pounds and live for 100 years. They’re notoriously slow to reproduce, which contributes to their threatened-species status.
The fish were once plentiful in the Great Lakes, including Lake Erie, until overfishing, pollution, and loss of habitat depleted their numbers. Recently a coalition of the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, the University of Toledo, Lake Erie Waterkeeper, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, USGS, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, and Purdy Fisheries Ltd. collaborated to reintroduce juvenile sturgeon in the Maumee River as part of a larger effort to repopulate Lake Erie.
They haven’t disappeared from Lake Michigan yet, and authorities still are investigating what killed the sturgeon that washed up in recent weeks. State wildlife officials suspect they may have been killed by botulism that they ingested when they ate invasive species carrying the bacteria that produces the toxin. They also suspect that rising Great Lakes water temperatures may be to blame.
In either case, the sturgeon deaths highlight the fragile nature of Great Lakes ecology and should be a reminder of the urgent need for protective programs such as the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and other state and federal efforts to preserve the lakes.
Invasive species, pollution, and climate change all threaten the Great Lakes. Commercial and sportfishing alone account for $7 billion a year in economic impact across the lakes. More than 1.5 million jobs are directly connected to the lakes. They’re the source of drinking water for millions of people and a vital part of our culture and quality of life.
The threats to Great Lakes sturgeon are threats to the health of the lakes overall. The concerning deaths of fish in Michigan recently should be a reminder to redouble our efforts to protect the lakes.
