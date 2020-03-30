What do we know?
Now more than ever our families need reliable connectivity to the digital world. Connectivity is critical to the overall social and emotional wellness of our communities and it provides us with the ability to keep our economy moving forward. Rural Pennsylvanians are suffering from this lack of affordable and dependable high-speed Internet. It is time to examine the needs of our rural communities, which by its definition, impacts 235 rural school districts in Pennsylvania.
As a public-school system, COVID-19 is showing us just how important we are to each other. Our children need to see their teachers, even if that means virtually. Our teachers need time with their students. Empathy and caring is our top priority.
Lack of Dependability
Many families throughout our region do not have dependable, high-speed Internet at their homes. This lack of dependability not only impacts our children’s learning, it also impacts the teachers trying to teach, along with other family members trying to virtually work from home. Families that do have high-speed Internet are now experiencing slowness and other issues from a result of so many people on the Internet in their region. This should serve as a call for greater bandwidth.
Income Stressors
The Milton Area SD has a 56% free and reduced lunch rate and a considerable percentage of families that fall into the low or middle income ranges. These families cannot afford to purchase internet, let alone high- speed Internet, realizing many ISPs are charging $50-$100 per month. Additionally, some families are left with no immediate income due to furloughs and suspensions.
With the current state of the commonwealth, many districts are scrambling to provide and pay for internet access to households so they can implement learning. Vendors are now charging full retail cost for wireless hot spot devices, yet we are still suffering from shortages. Also, the lack of sufficient wireless coverage does not always make the hot spot a viable working solution. The Milton Area School District is doing its very best to further extend Wi-Fi into its school parking lots by purchasing external access points, but again, availability of these access points is subject to the current health conditions of our region.
Flatten the Curve
Due to inadequate, inaccessible or unavailable internet resources, some families will have to leave their residences and travel to school parking lots or other public areas to obtain internet access for school and work. This option could cause increased infections leading to a community spread of the virus.
What can our legislators do?
Internet access needs to be a priority for rural Pennsylvanians. During this time of national crisis, offer internet for free access to all of our citizens. Recognize geographic barriers and gaps in service availability. Come together and fix it. For once, prioritize rural Pennsylvanians so we have equal access like everyone else in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Cathy Keegan,
Superintendent,
Milton Area School District
Log In
