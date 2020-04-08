Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 4:07 p.m. Feb. 3 along I-180 westbound at the Turbotville exit ramp, Delaware Township.
A PennDOT 2010 Ford F350 driven by Timothy W. Reich, 37, of Turbotville, was backing on the exit ramp when it failed to stop for a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Ian V. Elliott, 27, of Selinsgrove, and struck the front right corner of the Jeep, police said. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
State Police At Stonington Simple assault
• 5:44 p.m. Saturday at 2032 Brush Valley Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers said Dorothy Ann Brown, of Rockefeller Township, assaulted a 43-year-old woman, locked herself in a bathroom and resisted arrest. Brown’s parents reported she was under the influence of methamphetamine, troopers said.
Assault
• 9:10 a.m. March 27 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers said a corrections officer was escorting an inmate to the restricted housing yard when the inmate threw liquid contained in a milk container, which splashed on the corrections officer’s face and uniform. Charges are pending results of lab testing. The corrections officer is a 27-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Harassment
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 242 Heim Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute, which was mediated by a pastor. The altercation became physical and resumed in a verbal matter, resulting in charges against Benjamin Snyder, 34, and Brenda Snyder, 46, both of Sunbury, troopers reported.
Burglary
• Between Friday and Sunday along Lower Road, West Cameron Township.
Troopers responded to a burglary. The victim was a 64-year-old Shamokin man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Bethany L. Rowe, 31, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of exceed 35 mph speed limit in urban district by 1 mph.
• Summer R. Bomberger, 18, of Watsontown, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit established by 1 mph, a summary charge.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity report
• Sunday: Ordinance violation, 1:50 a.m., St. Catherine Street; assist police agency, 4:35 a.m., Wall Street, Milton; attempt to locate, 6:03 a.m., Church Road, West Buffalo Township; complaint, 2:24 p.m., Main Street, Watsontown; assist police, 2:27 p.m., North Eighth Street, Lewisburg; dispute, 5:29 p.m., South Fifth Street.
• Saturday: Animal complaint, 3:46 a.m., Furnace Road; civil dispute, 9:17 a.m., Market Street; complaint, 1:29 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; ordinance violation, 2:42 p.m., Brown Street; complaint, 5:12 p.m., St. Catherine Street; attempt to locate, 9:02 p.m., Zerbe Township, Northumberland County; welfare check, 11:17 p.m., Old Turnpike Road.
• Friday: 911 hang-up, 7:11 a.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 8:14 a.m., Market at North Water streets; traffic arrest, 10:15 a.m., North Water at St. Mary streets; Act 64, 2:01 p.m., Westbranch Highway; 911 open line, 2:12 p.m., Andrews Court, East Buffalo Township; injury accident, 8:29 p.m., Fall at South Center streets, Beavertown.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 10:39 p.m. Saturday along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dylan M. Shoemaker, 20, of New Columbia, was turning left onto AJK Boulevard when it collided with a southbound 2008 Honda Civic driven by Frances E. ODonnell, 59, of Berwick. Both vehicle sustained disabling damage, however no injuries were noted. Both drivers were belted.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:52 a.m. Friday along Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
A 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Xavier R. Fisher, 18, of Sunbury, failed to stop at a red light and struck the rear of a 2015 Peterbilt driven by Gregory R. Jakubowski Jr., 57, of Rosedale, Md., troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Runaway
• 2:30 a.m. Sunday along Church Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers received a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile has since returned home, police noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Fleeing/eluding
• 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Hampton Inn, 97 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township.
Troopers responded to a report of trespassing and found Taylor Atherton Eaton, 38, sitting in a Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot, it was noted. Troopers said Eaton fled the scene when contacted and a pursuit ensued along Route 54. Eaton employed multiple U-turns, police said, and troopers eventually forced her into a parking lot, where she allegedly attempted to flee on foot. She was taken into custody and charged with defiant trespassing, fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering, resisting arrest and violating the governor’s stay-at-home order. She was released on her own recognizance.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove PFA violation
• 4 p.m. March 26 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township.
A 45-year-old Beaver Springs man was charged with a protection-from-abuse order violation involving a 61-year-old Middleburg woman.
Harassment
• 3:51 a.m. Tuesday along Ridge Road, Spring Township.
Valerie Urey, 58, of Beaver Springs, allegedly struck a 47-year-old Beaver Springs man in the face with her hand.
Criminal mischief
• 10:09 p.m. Sunday along South Old Trail and Countryside Village, Monroe Township.
Utility lines belonging to Service Electric Cablevision, Northumberland, were struck by a small-caliber firearm projectile, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Activity report • March.
Total incidents, 915; criminal offenses reported, 84; criminal offenses founded, 81; criminal offenses cleared, 53; criminal arrests, 48; crashes, 33; hit-and-run crashes, 2; injured, 8; DUI arrests, 7; DUI-related crashes, 2; traffic citations, 200; warnings issued, 115.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 1:31 a.m. March 7 along I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Honda Civic for multiple alleged traffic violations. Delores Williams, 20, of Williamsport, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. Troopers said a search of the vehicle produced paraphernalia. Williams was charged with DUI, traffic violations and drug charges, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:59 p.m. Monday along Route 220 north, west of Front Street, Woodward Township.
A 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Corrie Cowlay-Saunders, 21, of Williamsport, was traveling in the right lane in a right curve when the vehicle went out of control, crossed over the northbound lane, across the median, into the southbound lanes and struck an embankment, troopers reported. Cowlay-Saunders was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
• 2:34 p.m. March 27 along Main Street, Salladasburg.
Amanda Fox, 48, and Jailey Hetrick, 20, both of Salladasburg, allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old Salladasburg woman. Both were charged. The alleged victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Jersey Shore.
Assault
• 10 p.m. Friday along Lake Road, Gamble Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a nude man who was possibly intoxicated. Troopers arrived and found Dillon Calvin, 27, of Williamsport, naked and under the influence. He was reportedly taken into custody and allegedly spit on a trooper, made threats to the trooper and other troopers at the scene. During the investigation, it was learned Calvin was involved in a domestic with a 25-year-old Cogan Township woman. Calvin was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, indecent assault, harassment and public drunkenness and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Theft
• Between June 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019, along Green Valley Road, Wolf Township.
Herkimer diamonds belonging to a 40-year-old Pennsdale woman were stolen. Value of the diamonds was listed at $10,000.
Criminal mischief
• Between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday along Freedom Road, Loyalsock Township.
Someone discharged three fire extinguishers and pushed multiple barrels/containers over a cliff, troopers noted, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
