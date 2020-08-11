The way I see it, way back in February when the coronavirus first reared its ugly head in the United States, President Donald Trump and his administration had at least four choices. Think of your favorite high subject’s final exam of multiple choice questions. All but one choice would have been scored a correct answer and moved you onto the next level for that subject area.
• Call for an immediate shutdown of all large events, gathering places, work related venues (except essential services), travel, schools, and restaurants ... for a period of at least four weeks or until testing was available to all. By doing so the virus would have only spread among families and cohabitating groups.
• Announce mandatory quarantine for anyone with likely symptoms, those who had recently returned from any area of the world which had cases before the United States, and anyone who had contact with a person known to have the coronavirus. Also follow the pandemic plans for government intervention pioneered by the previous administration (yes Virginia, there was a plan in place). Once again limiting the ongoing transmission of coronavirus to only those already exposed or with the disease.
• Create a task force headed by the experts, not the vice president, and follow their advice on aiding hospitals, clinics other health facilities, nursing homes to treat the expected influx of patients with COVID-19. Mobilize to provide them with all the equipment they’d need to treat patients with this virus. Also institute testing procedures approved by the CDC and manufacture, test, and distribute to all institutions expected to reopen at the end of the shutdown.
• Provide an example for all Americans to follow in the wearing of personal protective equipment including masks, as well as limit all government functions and meetings to ensure social distancing. Head off any tendency of the populace or press or political parties politicize or diminish the importance of the government guidelines.
Of course there are other measures to go along with those limiting the pandemic’s spread. The Trump administration could have also immediately extended Unemployment Insurance and added an amount to the usual unemployment check that would make up the difference to an unemployed person’s regular income. This was done in part and was a definite improvement on the government’s response to the Great Recession in 2008. If the above measures were taken, we in the United States could have had a result more like that in Taiwan. With a population of about 24 million, they had only 500 cases and five deaths. That equates here in the United States to about 7,000 cases and only 70 deaths.
But instead this president, his administration and apologists in the Senate chose another course. The result in the five months since March has been over 5 million people infected, over 160,000 people dead, and unemployment which outpaced the Great Recession and Great Depression. That’s right, this administration chose:
• None of the above.
