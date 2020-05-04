Thank teachers, administrators
This week is Teacher Appreciation Week. Join me in thanking the hundreds of educators and school administrators in the Susquehanna Valley who jumped into the fray during this current crisis. With little notice, they had to redesign their approach with creativity and courage. Our local educators dove in, brainstormed, researched, rewrote and adapted curriculum to technology in new ways, and kids are learning.
Parents and even grandparents are learning about the challenges (and joys) of educating children of various abilities day to day. Teachers, parents, and students are collaborating with each other as each listens and adjusts to one another’s expectations. One Warrior Run parent shared, “My child’s teachers have been thinking out of the box and have been open to suggestions for improvement, which I appreciate.”
Learning must continue with vigor as we head into the future. Thank you, education professionals, for your ingenuity, care and dedication to our students.
Jean L. Hormell,
Chair, Warrior Run Education Foundation
More for less
I think it would be nice during this time of the pandemic if we could view the newspaper online without having to pay for it.
Mary Reeder,
Northumberland
Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week
Teachers give us so much. When we struggled in class, they were there to lend us a helping hand. When our kids are having a terrible day, their teachers are ready with welcoming smiles and encouraging words. Every day, they inspire all of us to achieve great things.
It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8, and I invite you to join me to say thank you to the teachers who inspire you. At this difficult time in our nation’s history, we need our teachers more than ever.
Thank them for stepping up in this pandemic to make sure students continue to learn, and for what they do all year round to give our kids opportunities at success.
As a teacher myself, I’m proud to be part of a profession that puts students first every day. And as president of the largest union of teachers and education professionals in Pennsylvania, I can’t thank our teachers enough. They are changing the world one student at a time and building a brighter future for all of us.
Rich Askey
President, Pennsylvania State Education Association
Harrisburg
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
