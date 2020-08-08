Rarely does a book come along that has the power to expand one’s intimate knowledge of the culture, history and lifestyle of the Indians of America’s Eastern Frontier than does David Zeisberger’s History of the Northern American Indians. Zeisberger’s story begins on a warm July night in 1726 when a man and his wife fled from their home in Europe’s Austrian Moravia toward the mountains on the border of Saxony; hoping they could practice their faith without prosecution from the Lutheran church authorities. They took with them nothing but their 5-year-old son David, who ran stumbling between them, holding their hands and with it, a dream of a new life in a free land far across the Atlantic Ocean. They joined other refugees on the estate of Count Nicholas Ludwig von Zinzendorf in Saxony, waiting and hoping for a chance at that new life in a land that would become America.
The Zeisberger’s did not stay in Saxony for a long time, as David’s parents were soon sent to Savannah, Ga., to become missionaries while young David was left behind for years to come. During that time, amazingly, young David’s linguistic abilities and language skills continued to improve despite the continued harsh treatment he received by the brethren in the community where he lived. This did not sit well with him. Eventually David, together with another Moravian friend, decided to run away and find his parents in the New World. A family friend helped the two boys find a ship to England and thus their passage to America to be united with his parents.
Fast-forward almost 10 years and young David is now in Bethlehem, Pa., studying with the Moravian Church missionaries and scholars there. It is here that David first became interested in studying the Indian languages of the New World and entered the Moravian Indian school. At once he showed proficiency in his ability to learn the Delaware language and began to tackle the tongues of the Iroquois nations. David’s big opportunity came when he was asked to accompany the heroic and dedicated Moravian missionary Christian Frederick Post on a visit to the Iroquois’ land. Thus, began Zeisberger’s more than 60-year venture into the frontier wilderness as a missionary among the Indians of the East and into the Ohio country.
Several years later, in spite of all the seemingly insurmountable problems, Zeisberger embarked on what would be his life’s work in missionary service among Native Americans in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Traveling west into the wilderness, he was welcomed in many Indian communities, and he helped establish Christian communities among the Indians at Shamokin in Pennsylvania and Onondaga in New York.
But in 1763, a coalition of Seneca, Shawnees, Delaware, and other tribes west of the Appalachians took up arms to drive white settlers out of their tribal lands. Fearing for their lives, Zeisberger and other missionaries returned home to Bethlehem. With brutal swiftness, however, British soldiers and colonial vigilantes suppressed “Pontiac’s Rebellion,” as this Indian resistance became known, and travel by the missionaries was once again moving forward.
Even as the peace slowly improved, Moravian missionary Christian Frederick Post cautiously wrote in one of his journals of the day, that the hazards of his frontier travel through the wilderness still to be, “fraught with Indian hostilities and massacres, the desolate conditions of the country, conflicting French and British interests, peace councils held with Indian chiefs, and the military protection afforded by posts and forts.”
But Zeisberger was undeterred and in 1770, Zeisberger returned to minister to the Delaware in the Tuscarawas Valley of Ohio. At the time smallpox was ravaging the Native population, and Delaware medicine men were unable to halt its spread. As fortune would have it, the smallpox outbreak subsided soon after the missionary’s arrival and the Indians credited this miracle to Zeisberger. Now more welcome than ever, Zeisberger settled at a site he named Schoenbrunn or “beautiful stream,” where in the spring of 1771 he and his Christianized Indian followers constructed a village to convert Ohio’s Lenape or Delaware Indians to Christianity. It soon became so populated that they constructed another village nearby, called Gnadenhutten, or “huts of mercy.” For a time, these missionary outposts thrived in peace.
During the coming American Revolution, however, the Moravians and their American Indian converts faced persecution from both the British and the Americans; neither of whom believed the Moravians’ declarations of neutrality. British officials arrested Zeisberger in 1781 for treason. Taken to Detroit for trial, he eventually convinced the authorities of his innocence. While Zeisberger was absent from his missions in eastern Ohio, a detachment of Pennsylvania militia killed 96 Christian Delawares in a brutal incident that became known as the Gnadenhutten Massacre.
Many interesting stories of the Indian history, manners and customs of everyday life in the Indian villages of the Eastern frontier come to light through the thousands of pages of Zeisberger’s own diaries. His exceptional and intimate knowledge of the inner life in the Indian villages in the years surrounding the French and Indian War and the American Revolution emerge through the pages of his notes and journals. Take for example, the painting by Jack Paluh, called In Thanksgiving, that I’ve included as a part of the Zeisberger story. Following the beliefs of their fathers, these woodland hunters ceremoniously sprinkled or smoked tobacco over the harvested animal. They reverently spoke in honor of the deer’s memory and gave thanks to the creator for the gift of food. This sacred custom was believed to release the animal’s spirit back to the harmony of all nature. This exceptional and intimate knowledge of the inner life of these first Americans is credited to Zeisberger and found nowhere else in early literature. His stories of Indian medicinal remedies-first hand details of their ceremonies, food, culture and beliefs speak volumes to us and for this we are eternally grateful. Many of Zeisberger’s manuscripts were written in German by him at his mission home beside the Muskingum River, in Ohio in the years 1779 and 1780.
Importantly, the scientific knowledge we gained from Zeisberger’s writings is second to none and comes from the fact that he ably depicts conditions before the white settlers moved westward and forever changed the primitive conditions that existed among the natives from time immemorial. And because he knew the Indian intimately during their transformation, his precious glimpses, both backwards and forward, are both rare and accurate. Zeisberger’s faith was unwavering, his courage unquestioned and his judgment sound. He was justly loved and trusted by all who knew him. Zeisberger’s rare insight into the true life of the Indians he converted gave him information that was available to no other white man.
The key work of editing, annotating and translating Zeisberger’s journals, manuscripts, notes and Indian vocabularies from his native German to English for us to read was excellently done by the Rev. William Nathaniel Schwarze, librarian of the Moravian Archives, and Archer B. Hulbert, professor of American History at Marietta College. With great success they were able to translate and credibly explain Zeisberger’s straight forward and well-founded narratives. For more information on 17th and 18th Eastern Frontier Indian history, google David Zeisberger books for more information. Enjoy!
From somewhere on the Pennsylvania frontier…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.