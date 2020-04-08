This is a scary and uncertain time for all of us. COVID-19 is starting to show up here in central Pennsylvania and is changing life as we knew it. But it’s not too late to “flatten the curve” and prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases here in our region. Pennsylvania is seeing earlier and more rampant spread mostly in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Scranton. Here in the Susquehanna Valley, if we take immediate action, we have a window of opportunity to get ahead of it. But only if we act now.
As your trusted local healthcare providers, we want you to know the facts. And if we all work together, we can save lives and get through this as quickly as possible.
We can’t know for sure how long COVID-19 will be with us, but we do know that this is likely more of a marathon than a sprint. That means it will be weeks if not months before we can begin to get back to life as we knew it before COVID-19.
So, what can we do in the meantime to combat COVID-19 more quickly and effectively?
• Stay home and away from others as much as possible. That’s what is meant by the term “social distancing.” If you leave the house for essential trips (groceries, medical care, or work if you must work outside the home during this time), try to stay at least 6 feet away from others and/or wear a mask over your mouth and nose.
This is important because the virus is spread through tiny droplets while coughing, sneezing or possibly even talking within a close distance. A mask will help keep these droplets from traveling from one person to another.
It’s also important to avoid contact with anyone with flu-like symptoms or who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you or someone in your home has symptoms or you suspect it might be COVID-19, please call your physician’s office immediately or one of our hotline numbers below for guidance. That person should wear a mask and stay apart from others in the home, ideally in a separate room with a separate bathroom, if available.
• Wash your hands — often. We’ve been told this since we were small children, and it really is the best way to prevent disease and infection. Use soap and water and be sure to scrub between your fingers, under your nails and on the backs of your hands. When soap and water aren’t available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that has at least 60 percent alcohol. If the skin on your hands isn’t getting dry by now, you probably aren’t washing them enough.
• Try not to touch your face. The virus enters your body through your mouth, nose and eyes. Rubbing your eyes or touching your mouth or nose can transfer the virus.
• Keep surfaces clean. Use disinfecting cleaners to wipe down surfaces in your home, car and workplace frequently, since the virus can be transmitted if you touch a contaminated surface and then touch your mouth or nose.
• Give back if you can. The outpouring of community support both Evangelical and Geisinger have seen in the past few weeks is truly overwhelming. We are so moved by it, and it means the world to our staff who are leaving their families every day to care for our friends and neighbors. There are many ways to offer support. Here are some suggestions:
• If you have personal protective equipment (e.g., masks, face shields) that you are willing to donate, the Geisinger and Evangelical websites can direct you on how best to do that. See below.
• Give blood. There’s a shortage right now, because there are fewer people coming out to blood drives, but the need is still there. Visit GiveAPint.org for local blood drives where you can safely donate.
• Check on your neighbors, especially seniors. Going to the grocery store? Check with your elderly neighbor or family member to see if they need anything while you’re there. This pandemic has taught us the power of human kindness. A simple phone conversation with an older person who has been isolated will brighten their day — and yours!
• Encourage our caregivers. From social media posts to homemade signs posted on trees or in your windows, these simple displays of support for our physicians, nurses, therapists and support staff keep them going during this difficult time.
We will get through this — together. Flattening the curve means preventing a large community outbreak that will save lives and not overwhelm our local hospitals. Evangelical and Geisinger have been preparing since January and we are ready to care for COVID-19 patients. If we all do a few simple things to slow the spread, we can make sure that the hospital beds, hospital workers and medical supplies to protect them are available throughout this crisis. And more importantly, we will save lives.
