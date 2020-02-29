Hello neighbors! March is here, and we are eager for spring. Let’s beseech Mother Nature to send sunny skies, warmer days, and the lovely songs of birds returning from their winter vacations. Until then, let’s discover all there is to do in March in the Susquehanna River Valley.
Music isn’t only for the birds – or sung by them! It is a very musical month in the Susquehanna River Valley starting with a program of poetry and violin music Sunday at the historic Priestley Memorial Chapel. Susquehanna University’s Choir will perform a concert at the Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius Friday in Danville. Christian recording artists Lauren Talley & Joseph Habedank will perform a dinner concert Friday, March 13, at Country Cupboard. The Community Arts Center in Williamsport has four concerts in March. The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra performs songs from your favorite movies on March 14; a concert March 18 by Soul & Funk Tower of Power; the Dallas String Quartet brings a fusion of classical and contemporary works on traditional and electric strings March 19); and Béla Fleck & The Flecktones present a mix of blu-bop, progressive bluegrass and jazz fusion March 24. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Bucknell University’s Weis Center with Irish ensemble Danú March 17 followed by the Calefax Reed Quintet March 26. The Susquehanna Valley Chorale presents The Times They Are A-Changin’ A Bob Dylan Oratorio March 21-22 in an event at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company which will also feature a cash bar, gourmet snacks, and a very special silent auction.
If dance and live theatrical performances are your pleasure, you won’t be disappointed. Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México will showcase the folklore, dance, music and costumes of Mexico Wednesday at Susquehanna University. On stage at the Community Theatre League, The Last 5 Years (March 5-8) is an emotionally powerful musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The Weis Center presents the Peking Acrobats March 20 in amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, strength and control. Beginning March 26 Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will perform Airness, a hilarious new concert-like play celebrating creativity and live performance.
Wine connoisseurs will not want to miss The Susquehanna Heartland Wine Trail’s month-long Spring Fling where you can visit sixteen wineries along the trail. Enjoy wine-focused events every weekend in March. Along with wine tastings, food and entertainment, there will also be an interactive scavenger hunt with clues provided at each winery giving participants the chance to win a wine refrigerator full of your favorite SHWT wines. Ticket holders will receive a complimentary souvenir wine glass plus a $10 coupon from each winery that can be redeemed on a future visit in 2020. Travel in safety and style with Susquehanna Valley Limousine for a personalized wine-tour. Choose one, two, or all three weekend tours during Spring Fling! For your relaxation and safety while visiting our 16 wineries, split your adventure by taking advantage of our partners that include Bed and Breakfasts, signature hotels, and fine restaurants.
The Susquehanna River Valley is home to numerous art, history and specialty museums. In March, at the Samek Art Museum of Bucknell University, view Against Time: Climate Calls from the Ice Archives, a stunning multimedia exhibition about climate change. In the Samek Museum’s Downtown Art Gallery Learning from Naloxone powerfully confronts the opioid crisis and heroin addiction. The Exchange Gallery will host an open-call Fantasy Show featuring work by well-known fantasy and sci-fi artist Frank Frazetta plus works in all media by community artists. View art from 1400 BCE to 2019 in Black White, a gallery exhibit at the Milton Art Bank. Celebrate Commonwealth Charter Day March 8 with free activities, house tours with costumed docents and chemistry demonstrations at the Priestley House Museum.
Outdoor fun includes a variety of events. Kelly RV will host an open house to celebrate the spring camping season (March 13-14). Country Farm & Home Gift and Garden Center heralds the changing season with the opening of their spring gardens March 11 and its annual open house (March 23-28). Experience the sights, sounds and scents of maple sugaring at Montour Preserve March 14. The Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art presents Ducks and Geese of the Susquehanna River March 15. For the more adventurous, spend a day on the trails at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in a scenic, guided trail ride or off-roading class. Go Shamokin will be “Taking it to the Streets” in the Ice Breaker Ride 2020 March 21. Anyone riding at the AOAA will be permitted to ride their ATV, Dirt Bike, SxS or other OHV into downtown Shamokin to access the local restaurants and stores.
Fun for kids is off the charts with programs at our local libraries and children’s museums. There are Science labs, art and music classes, Discovery Programs, game nights and Dr. Seuss Celebrations. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum brings a LEGO Expo March 6, a Teddy Bear Clinic March 21 and Bloomcon Hak4Kidz March 28. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will celebrate Youth Art Month with hands-on art stations March 28. The Community Theatre League empowers children with special needs through theatre in a special Penguin Project production of Annie, Jr. (March 20-29). For animal lovers, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland hosts Reading with Reptiles March 14. In addition to story time, you will meet a great horned owl, walk through Parakeet Landing, and have access to the zoo all day! For a real (and graphic) wildlife experience, visit Reptiland the last Saturday of the month to witness a special Komodo dragon feeding! For those days when the spring weather is gloomy, head to Treasure Castle Playland, an indoor children’s playground, offering family gaming, castle gardens for tiny princes and princesses, and royal food court dining. Hoopla’s Family Fun Centers in Muncy and Shamokin Dam offer hours of fun in their arcade, mini-bowling lanes, trampoline park, indoor playground, Sky Rail Rope Course, and toddler zone.
Spring in the Susquehanna River Valley offers so many unique and exciting things to do. Celebrate the warmer weather to come by discovering and exploring many of these great opportunities in your own backyard!
For complete information on these and other March events in the Susquehanna River Valley go to VisitCentralPA.org; sign up for our weekly e-newsletter; call us at 800-525-7320 or stop by our Visitor Center on Route 15.
