Economic development, growth, and jobs do not have to conflict with environmental preservation and averting climate change.
In the past, development officials tried to attract large manufacturers with tax breaks, subsidies, and grants to create jobs but forgot about the most important jobs – the ones that are already here.
Like business retention, vacant buildings and brownfields must be given priority for new activity and job creation, instead of sacrificing farmland, meadows, forests (greenfields).
No more tax dollars should subsidize paving over and building on greenfields while vacant buildings and old industrial sites site vacant nearby.
The PA Land Recycling and Remediation Standards Act established a process to remediate environmental contamination and eliminate environmental liability for owners and buyers of industrial and commercial properties.
Old industrial sites and vacant buildings are a resource that should not be wasted.
Economic development should always go first to existing developed areas that have already been built upon and impacted.
The former PA House furniture factory now contains the Giant Supermarket and other smaller retailers in Lewisburg.
The former TRW and Metso sites in Danville are seeing new life and business activity.
The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area near Shamokin used the coal-mined impacted lands for off-road four-wheelers and motorized vehicles. Thousands of acres of coal-mined scarred land await development — before greenfields.
Non-traditional areas of economic activity and jobs must be considered to minimize environmental impacts. The preservation of natural habitat must be a priority to save native plants upon which birds, bees and butterflies depend.
Recreation, tourism, bicycling, fishing, hunting, kayaking and our forest and great outdoors attract many and are drivers of economic activity that rely on unspoiled land, natural habitats, and clean waterways.
The “unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley” brought about 1,600 bicyclists to the area in October 2019 along with their purchases of meals, lodging, and supplies. And they were quiet.
The Lewisburg to Mifflinburg Rail Trail was criticized as wasteful spending during construction and now it is a major destination for many visitors and residents. Real estate ads now include, “short distance to rail trail.”
Our rolling hills, farms, forests, meadows, creeks and river are treasures that make this area unique and must be protected and preserved from development, sprawl and encroachment more than ever.
Our greenfields and forests are worth protecting for its own value but now it need even more protection as climate change looms more dangerous.
Loss of habitat and climate change are leading causes to decrease in wildlife. Many species need large remote tracts of land to survive. Hunters prefer larger tracts and anglers need clean sediment free watersheds to feed local waterways.
Big-box retail stores and malls are under market pressure from internet retail sales. Vacant malls are increasing. New uses must fill empty big boxes and the acres of asphalt that surround them.
The Family Practice Center, a physician-owned medical services business in central PA, should be commended for its purchase and reuse of the vacant former Sears building for a clinic at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Others should follow this model; economic development agencies should support it.
Subdividing large existing under-utilized parking lots for smaller retail and service businesses also makes sense. Plaza 15 Plaza, north of Lewisburg, is where several businesses (Starbucks, Chipotle, Verizon etc.) located within a parking lot that was vacant several years ago.
Build and grow within developed areas and infrastructure to protect our rural countryside.
Historic preservation is an economic driver when visitors come to see historic buildings with unique architecture.
Most efficient buildings already exist in areas supported by present infrastructure.
Let’s not demolish one more historic building for another parking lot.
Give financial support to local historic organizations and become a member.
Buy a vacant historic home or commercial building and give it new life. Preserve a piece of history and save cornfields for corn. Grow hemp.
Enticing new companies from afar is perilous when economic conditions decline and important decisions are made in distant boardrooms by people who have no connection to our area.
Hold elected all officials accountable on making wise economic decisions with our environment and climate in mind.
Support local businesses, restaurants, colleges, institutions and community organizations.
Get involved, volunteer, run for municipal office, fill a vacant position on that planning commission, clean up a park, start a bee and butterfly garden with plants native to PA.
Do something.
Mike Molesevich is an environmental consultant who inspects and remediates industrial and commercial properties, and was a former mayor of Lewisburg
Think about it
Think about these words: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” For those who may not know or have forgotten these words they are the Preamble to our United States Constitution. This document was drafted by our founding fathers to establish a means by which a civilization can govern themselves.
They understood and knew the weaknesses of man. They knew that a tyrannist government could be only one generation away. Has that generation arrived? Never in my lifetime have I seen our government show such a blatant disregard to our Constitution and the people they represent.
You can love or hate our president, but he doesn’t deserve the treatment he is receiving from Congress and we the people do not deserve this irresponsible treatment either. Thus far Congress has spent over $40 million of our taxes on this impeachment debacle rather than working on solutions to the problems facing this nation. Pelosi spent $120,000 on gold engraved pens to sign the Articles of Impeachment and then she handed them out as souvenirs to her squad. Does this sound like someone who has the interests of the people at heart?
The country is being divided by the hatred promoted by Congress and the mainstream media. What is going on in Washington D.C. clearly shows that we need term limits. No one should be in politics for 50 years or more like Pelosi. It certainly shows how one’s desire to gain power at all costs permeates corruption, dishonesty and disregard to the people they are supposed to represent.
Be careful of what is being said by Congress and the main stream media. Reread the Preamble and you will agree that our government has total disregard to our constitution and we the people. Those in government will not take the necessary steps to correct their deficiencies and corruption. Only we the people, united together, can make the necessary changes to fix our government, unfortunately, it won’t happen overnight. The good news though is that there is a movement rapidly gaining support in this nation. It’s our Constitutional right, provided under Article V, known as a Convention of States. Join the movement and let’s regain control of our lives.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
