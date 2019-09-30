Polls, surveys and studies have their purpose and can, at times, be misleading, revealing, and disclose certain anomalies within society. One recent WSJ/NBC poll illuminated a cultural divide hidden in plain sight that has been percolating for over a generation.
The numbers tell a sobering tale.
While 67 percent of American Baby Boomers said, “belief in God” was “very important,” only 30 percent of Millennials agreed. Whereas, 79 percent of Boomers said patriotism was “very important,” just 42 percent of those under age 38 approved. Regarding children, more than half of Baby Boomers agreed that having children is “very important,” just 32 percent of Millennials consented.
These results are unsurprising given the buoyant Marxist hold throughout academia. The youth are being indoctrinated into thinking socialism, communism, feminism, gender diversity are principled qualities that leads to some kind of earthly utopia.
America’s youth are largely irreligious, dismissive of patriotism and believe abortion is health care. Many are disengaged from the ideals and values of our nation’s founding principles with many holding them in contempt.
The tainted fruit we now reap are the inescapable outcomes of those cultural inclinations that were applauded and even celebrated back in the 1960s and ‘70s by none other than today’s Baby Boomers.
The irony of such a twisted dichotomy is a potent political evolution.
How would one learn to value God, and in particular Christianity, when a generation of young adults were essentially schooled by their elders to “shop around” for whatever denomination, philosophy and ideals that fits their worldview and doesn’t question or ask too much of them?
Yet, people still wonder why church attendance continues to plummet.
Welcome to post-Christian America where abandonment of the Christian ethos is fraught with overwhelming contradiction that permeates every segment of society. Even some of the religious have witnessed the intrusion of Leftist theology within their ranks.
America’s young adults inherited a worldview that considers truth to be personal and subjective. We no longer have a moral consensus on the definition of marriage, gender, the value of life from conception to natural death, or the importance of religion for the common good.
With mainstream Christianity crumbling — Catholicism being the last bastion to go — religious conservatives have nothing to rally around and, more importantly, no focal point in which to inculcate their children.
When a major political party like the Democrats write God out of their platform and where abortion is their centerpiece; we will collectively reap what is sown.
Millennials grew up in the affluence of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. This is in contrast to those who had parents and grandparents from the World War II through the Cold War generations, who possess a more realistic appraisal of human nature and the need for security, stability and transcendence in a very precarious world.
When public schools instruct children that America was stolen from the Indians, built on slave labor, and governed by rapacious men intent on destroying the environment, we reap students who grow up with little pride in their country and its culture.
Why value patriotism when the prevailing culture dismisses such an act as old-fashioned and passé?
Millennials believe they have all the answers to save the planet, but then protest about cleaning their rooms in their parents’ basements.
The election of Donald Trump was a reprieve – not a change in course – as Leftists continue to work overtime to make sure there is no Trump second term as America’s younger generations march beside them.
Without a military draft and a multitude of birth control options, young people live in perpetual adolescence extending well into their 30s complaining about equality and government, which would be amusing coming from the lips of tormented teenagers, but not so much from folks on the precipice of middle age.
Many continue to rebel with the luxury of criticizing the country, while enjoying and reaping in its benefits.
Demographics are political destiny. Nearly 10,000 Americans turn 18 every day, meaning about 70,000 each week join the voting electorate. Today’s young adults are far more left with a majority rejecting capitalism, while worshiping at the altar of Environmentalism.
Those Boomers still in the pews know however that prayer still trumps all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.