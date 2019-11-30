Many blessings
During his time of Thanksgiving and the Advent season along with the celebration of Christ’s birth, I pause to give thanks for all that that I have been blessed with.
My name is Reverend William L. McNeal usually called Pastor Bill and I am the pastor of Bethany (United Methodist Church) UMC. In the last few days, I have been thinking of the many blessings I have been given.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, the Bethany UMC sustained heavy damage due to a fire at the church. This in itself is not a blessing but the outpouring of support has been.
I wish to thank all of the men and women first responders who arrived at the scene of the fire and quickly assessed the situation and did their best to save the structure and the surrounding building. I personally would like to thank Chef Stump from the Milton Fire Department for his leadership and decisions that accomplished that goal. For all who gave of their time for training and preparation, I say you should all be commended.
I want to thank all who were involved in the emptying of the church office and church building to save all that we could of the contents. Your actions were one of tireless action. To all of the local churches that offered physical help and Spiritual help, you can never be thanked enough. For those churches who supplied trailers to transport and storage of the saved items a special thanks to Christ Wesleyan, and to Revival Tabernacle for their help.
The building may have some damage but the church is going strong. God’s word tells us God will be with us through the water and the fire (Isaiah 43:2). As a church, we survived the flood and we will survive the fire.
In the season of Advent, the first lesson is a lesson of Hope so we are filled with the hope of resurrection that out of chaos God created all so out of the chaos of the fire God will create a new church.
The Bethany Church will continue to meet at the West Milton UMC at 310 High Street in West Milton at 11 a.m. until the new church is ready for worship.
Several people have asked how they can help us during this time and prayers are first and foremost as we seek God’s direction, second if anyone would like to help in the recovery checks can be made out to Bethany UMC and in the memo line write “fire fund” and mail them to Bethany UMC, 18 Center St., Milton PA 17847.
Thank you to all in this community we call Milton.
God is good,
Pastor William (Bill) McNeal,
Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.