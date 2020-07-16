We certainly are in unprecedented times.
Ten years ago, there’s no way I, you, or most anyone else could have predicted the year 2020 would have included a worldwide pandemic. Yes, some scientists years ago predicted such a pandemic in the not-too-distant future, but none of the rest of us could have seen this coming.
We should mention the word science has suddenly become a dirty word, so the fact scientists were doing their job, and doing it well... oh well. Easily ignored, or outright overlooked.
Moving on.
Never would I have envisioned a year in which the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs and my son’s entire senior track and field season would have been scrapped, along with Opening Day for Major League Baseball. We watch each and every day as yet another collegiate conference announces the cancelation of fall sports, yet somehow this virus is a hoax to some. I guess millions of dollars can be thrown away due to the politics of people running sports conferences. Yeah. right.
All of that to note that we collectively watch as the public discourse has devolved, and continues to devolve. This is perhaps the most alarming development over the last decade plus.
Science will give us a cure, a vaccine, or both. Sports will resume one day, and fans will once again be allowed through the turnstyles. A new normal will be established.
Can we gain any element of civil discourse? I have little faith.
For some, like me, it’s hard to imagine a world in which Twitter has become a forum for state, federal and international leaders. Twitter should be viewed for what it is to many — today’s version of scribbling on the bathroom wall. Few put any thought into that which they tweet. There was a time statements and policy involved much thought, and repeated revisions.
Say what you want, when you want. Everything is politicized. Everything, thanks in large part to social media.
Sports. Medicine. Science. Entertainment. Weather. Food. It’s nuts (pun intended).
To think that when I don a face mask — which is advised by an overwhelming majority of doctors and scientists — it angers some and allows others to even categorize me based on some crackpot social media meme they read on the toilet the day before. To these people, I implore you to seek out the assistance of a basement blogger the next time your tooth pain is so intense you can’t sleep.
Truth today is in the eye of the beholder, not something based in fact. Imagine a world where nothing you can say can be construed as truthful. We currently live in that world, and your version of the truth is based not on facts, but on which side of the political aisle you reside.
To some, like me, the fact that only two parties can represent the 330-plus-million people of this country is laughable. No, it’s absurd.
To think that the people of this country are solely on one side of the fence is not even worth debating. Or is it? Decades ago, when I cast my first ballot, it’s something I truly believed. The idea of a viable third, fourth or fifth party seemed like something rather easily achievable.
Now, though, the partisan divide is so deep it’s hard to envision a middle ground. The never-ending reach for power turns those elected — largely on a state and federal level — into mindless followers of the leaders of their party, not representatives of people.
Politicians do battle via Twitter these days, not in the public forum. Think about it. Tommy Tuberville wouldn’t even debate Jeff Sessions in the Republican race for a Senate seat in Alabama. He didn’t have to.
This is where we are, though. Sadly, it’s not going to get any better. We’ve turned a page. We’ve normalized this mindlessness.
Intelligent debate is no longer needed. We have a set number of characters we can use to engage “followers,” then denigrate the character of those who don’t wear the same political colors we do. Nevermind the opportunity to sit and discuss common ground; we stand to gain more from insults and innuendo.
One can’t help but wonder what our founders, the hundreds of thousands of slain soldiers, and scores of public servants that worked tirelessly to advance the nation say as they look down upon the country they fought to create.
Americans, of all stripes, have a lot of growing up to do.
