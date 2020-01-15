Those traveling to Gettysburg this summer in hopes of seeing the annual reenactment on the battlefields of the National Park should make other plans. The event has been canceled.
This is in no small part due to waning interest among younger people. Reenactors are aging and as they retire the heavy wool uniforms and muskets, fewer younger people are stepping up to keep the tradition alive.
The Gettysburg Anniversary Committee has staged the reenactment each July over the last 25 years. In September it warned it will not stage the battle in 2020, and would look at possibly hitting the battlefield for major anniversaries recognizing the battle every five years or so.
Hope for this year’s event was revived when a long-time reenactor vowed to continue the tradition, however he announced it’s officially canceled after learning of Glenn Beck’s event planned for July in Gettysburg.
Thousands of visitors and thousands more reenactors visit the battlefields for the annual event, and those numbers, coupled with thousands more expected for Beck’s event, put a strain on lodging and other accommodations.
All of this is further evidence the younger generation — which is already thinning due to the state’s long-running issues with “brain drain” — needs to step up.
Locally, long-time events have teetered and some have been canceled due to waning interest as perennial volunteers age or simply step away to pursue other interests. With that, fewer are stepping up to assist with community festivals, historical events and festivals.
Warrior Run School District does a great job exposing students to the annual Heritage Days event each October. Students learn and become apprentices, and can graduate to journeymen, thus breathing life into the program for years to come.
Schools may be the lone avenue through which younger people learn about local and regional history.
It would be a shame to see a generation miss out on some of the tremendous — and vitally important — history this area, and region, has to offer.
Young people have a litany of mediums competing for their attention, relegating books and history to shelves and the memories of their parents and grandparents. If this history is tucked away, the chances of it being revived through future generations substantially decrease with time.
Stories from World War II, the Holocaust, Korea and Vietnam live through those who were there, but those stories are slowly but surely fading as those who lived through the historical events pass away.
How much do our children know about the Civil War, or the Revolutionary War, and the role our region’s men and women played in these seminal events?
For that matter, how much do adults know about these events?
History is not only fascinating, but incredibly important.
It’s hard to imagine life without some understanding of local, regional and national history, but with each passing day we see more evidence that this valuable asset is at the very least collecting dust, or at worst, being forgotten.
