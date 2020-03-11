Questions pop into my head from time to time. I’m sure the same happens to you.
A question that popped into my head this week revolved around the discussion of solar panels. Local governments — rightfully so — are exploring ordinances meant to protect residents. Property values seem to the be the primary concern in this area.
Solar panels are far more prevalent in other areas of the nation, but are finding homes in this area as well. The East Lycoming School District (Hughesville) has a solar farm that powers the district buildings. There are businesses in the area with solar setups. It’s hard to see a future without this technology, including homes with panels on the roof.
Concern over a neighbor’s plans are nothing new, especially when that neighbor is say — a wealthy private institution of higher learning.
It’s understandable. However, one must wonder why there’s so little concern over... say air pollution. Geez, a drive along Route 15 and you inhale who knows what from all the truck traffic. No worries there, though.
It’s why I ask these questions.
Solar panels are a concern, but the air we need to survive... not so much. Drive just south of here and despite decades of inactivity, you can see what the reliance on fossil fuels will do to the land, and communities at large. Residual waste, rotting equipment and environmental dangers are just a sampling of issues that continue to cause communities concern.
So when I stumbled upon a slew of stories related to young Republicans’ concerns over climate change, I read, and read, and read.
These young people, most of whom are college students, have lobbied lawmakers for months. They are taking issue with their party when it comes to climate change. Yes, some Republicans are concerned about the environment.
These stories did not emanate from one source. Check for yourself. Several newspapers and online news agencies have covered the topic.
There was a group of young conservatives at the recent CPAC meeting in Washington that manned a booth in hopes of providing a little education to climate change doubters. Scouring the web for information, it’s hard to deny that young Republicans are truly concerned about carbon emissions, and willing to consider taxes to address the issue.
President Donald Trump and Republicans leaders on the hill are taking note. Last month, a response to the Democrats’ “Green New Deal” was unveiled and it largely included the planting of more trees (which capture CO2), addressing plastic pollution and clean-energy technology.
While these actions will appease young Republicans, it won’t ultimately satisfy them. These young Republicans are truly forward thinking.
A generation gap is clearly evident here. These young Republicans don’t aspire to drive Cadillac Escalades, they want Teslas in their future garages. If that made your head spin, well, that’s why I said there’s a generation gap here.
Until the Republicans realize the younger generation sees things almost completely differently, they risk alienating and even losing some of these voters.
It’s truly a topic the left and right can come together on — for all of us.
