Helaine has been named one of Business Insider’s “50 Women Who Are Changing the World” and one of the “Top 30 Most Influential People in Personal Finance and Wealth” by MoneyTips.com, and she serves on the advisory board of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. A graduate of Smith College, Helaine lives in New York City with her husband, sons and poodle daughter. To ask Helaine a question, email her at askhelaine@gmail.com.