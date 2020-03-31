Public input
I would like to comment on the matter of the police agreement between McEwensville and Watsontown boroughs.
I became aware of the possibility of an agreement in early 2019 when I served the unexpired term of the previous mayor in McEwensville. The issue had been before council prior to my arrival as interim mayor.
At a meeting in early 2019 Council President Clyde Smith stated to council he was ready to move forward with negotiations with Watsontown. Discussion followed, and a ballpark figure of $8,000 per year was presented as the cost for services. I posed a question to council; Clyde Smith in particular as to whether the public would be informed, and a public meeting would be held to survey opinions. The answer was “yes.” However, no meetings were ever held pertaining solely to this issue with the public. Council then discussed tax revenue that could be generated by millage increases on properties in the borough. At that time, I made a statement that it appeared to me that council was going to enter into an agreement, regardless of public opinion. A councilman responded, “we are.” And they did; without ever asking the public, as a whole for their opinion.
This agreement was taken off the table at the Watsontown Borough meeting on March 9 of this year for lack of any discussion by their council. A few individuals got up, harangued and cajoled council and the issue reappeared on the table, passing by a vote of 4 to 2. Four members of council conceded to those individuals instead of representing the interests of the citizens of Watsontown.
My issue isn’t one of pro-police versus anti-police. It’s about how this was pre-determined and kept close to the vest in McEwensville. In fact, so close that the new mayor, Stacy Packer was kept in the dark. It’s about how it was seemingly “bullied” through in Watsontown. There are too many questions. Why was this just done “behind” the bushes in McEwensville and why are a few people in Watsontown so vehement and adamant about police protection in McEwensville, these are the questions at the top of my list.
In a democracy, certain people are vested with power by the electorate to promote the interests of the people who’ve elected them, not to serve the wishes of a few. McEwensville and Watsontown Borough Councils have failed their constituents miserably in that respect.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought formalization of the agreement to a temporary halt due to the cancelation of all public meetings. McEwensville’s taxpayers and residents; pro or con need to attend the next borough meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the Community Hall in McEwensville. Obviously, council isn’t going to ask for your opinion, you’re going to have to show up and voice it!
To be terse; show up, either way. Its’s as simple as that!
Fred Wesner,
McEwensville
———
Perspective
I had an encouraging experience yesterday. A correspondent wrote that her daughter, then in NYC, came down with classic symptoms of COVID-19, self-sequestered for 14 days and is now clear of all. She survived. In fact, the VAST majority of folks who contract this virus do! We forget that, in all the hysteria and drama of those who are most adversely affected. The disease is a death sentence .. for those who die (obviously!), but that isn’t the most common outcome! Not even close. Don’t Panic! Don’t cooperate with the hysteria.
For those of us in the most vulnerable categories, it is STILL eminently prudent to follow all the precautions. That’s why discontinuing social distancing and appropriate hygiene is totally wrong. Continuing both are essential for ALL of us, the well as well as the sick!
There are two reasons for both. One is to protect the individual from exposure and infection. But the other is to prevent further spread of the infection to others! We ALL have a huma’ne (accent on the second syllable) duty and responsibility to do everything possible to halt the spread of the infection whether or not we’re actually infected.
Epidemic is like a chain reaction. If every single person were to transmit the virus to more than just one other person, the contagion will spread. Stopping the transmission to others is the principal reason that the self-distancing and hygiene has worked — in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong — to throttle the advance of their epidemics. So far, it’s the ONLY way that’s proven to work.
Whatever fools decide, in service of their own personal agendas and objectives, it’s essential that the rest of us do all we can to throttle the spread, each of us, where we are right now and until it’s done.
Be well, be safe and prudent, and help others to remain so, too.
John Cooper,
Lewisburg
