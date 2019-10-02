Look for local candidates
I read recently the wonderful news about Superintendent Dr. Steven Skalka’s resignation from the Lewisburg Area School District.
He was originally chosen from 53 applicants at a salary of $150,000 per year. His salary was considerably more than the previous superintendent that held the job for many years and did an excellent job.
I urge our Lewisburg school board to consider applicants from the state of Pennsylvania. Get someone with our Central Pennsylvania values, not some carpetbagger that comes in, collects his ridiculous salary and goes back to Michigan. During his tenure with Lewisburg Area School District, Skalka has managed to waste hundreds of thousands of hard-working taxpayer dollars on projects that were overpriced. If he and the board had hired locally and supervised their own projects, the costs of the roofing project would have saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.
I hope the Lewisburg Area School District board has learned from its mistakes and looks hard at the applicants from Pennsylvania before they hire another out-of-state, out-of-touch superintendent. Look for someone with our values who wants to stay in the area, raise their family here and take an interest in our community and our children.
Max Bossert,
West Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.