Skulka’s resignation
I was amazed at the response I received from my letter to the editor regarding the resignation of Superintendent Steve Skulka (Wednesday, Oct. 2) from Lewisburg Area School District.
The callers were very happy with his resignation, and thought it would save the school district a lot of money if he would just go now. That would amount to thousands of dollars that the district could save to help offset some of the money he has squandered during his tenure.
I’m sure the district has enough staff with sufficient credentials to cover the office for the remaining school year.
Hopefully, the Lewisburg Area School District board will take this advice from its taxpaying citizens and be more in tune with what the community needs and send Mr. Skulka back to Michigan now instead of wasting even more taxpayer dollars to keep him until the end of the year.
Max Bossert,
West Milton
