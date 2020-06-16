Calling out Rowe
Early this week, David Rowe went on WKOK to criticize Pennsylvania’s Black lawmakers for taking part in a protest where they paused lawmaking for an hour and a half to force the legislature to consider police reform legislation. He remarked, “I do not see myself at any point upending centuries of established decorum and order to simply make a statement.” Additionally, Rowe refused to say “Black lives matter” on air. His clueless comments were wrongheaded, misguided, and revealed a profound lack of commitment to his constituency.
Throughout the past several weeks, Rowe has been obsessed with what he has deemed to be one of the most significant attacks on our civil liberties: the governor’s recommendation that we wear masks when we visit businesses. He has posted on his Facebook page nine times about mask-wearing. However, he has yet to address the protests against police violence happening in our community and across the United States that has spurred a conversation about police reform. The irony of this simple truth evades Rowe. While he is fighting against an injustice that does not exist, black men and women continue to fight for their fundamental right to live.
The assertion that the protest was purely “political theater” is simply false. These lawmakers did not merely make a statement; they affected real change. In fact, following the protest, Speaker of the House Turzai agreed to hold a special session on police reform where they could meet and consider laws to change our current policing system. Rowe’s focus on the form of the protest and not its message, reveals his ignorance of the problems faced by black people in the district and beyond. The point of the black caucus was clear: we need significant reforms to policing to prevent unnecessary violence towards members of minorities and victimized communities. Lastly, Rowe’s comments were deeply troubling because he has made it clear he will not fight for our community if it means changing tradition and challenging norms.
Correct me if I’m wrong, Rep. Rowe, but what positive change has come from ignoring problems and inaction?
To improve the lives of the people of the Susquehanna Valley, we must demand change from our government. We must appropriately fund our schools, fight for a living wage, and advocate for increased healthcare access. Know that I am not as satisfied with the status quo as Rowe appears to be. If elected to be your representative, know I will fight each day to advocate on your behalf and represent our shared values. I will challenge the status quo that has left so many of us behind.
While I do not favor defunding the police, I recognize that reforms must be made. We must all work together to stop police killings of unarmed black men and women. If elected, I will advocate for the banning of certain chokeholds, the passage of use of force laws to prevent excessive violence, and work to demilitarize our police. Maybe Rowe was afraid to say Black lives matter on air, but I am not. Black lives matter.
Katie Evans,
Lewisburg
‘Inappropriate’ commentary
We have, once again, had what can only be described as “inappropriate” commentary on social media by a local elected official.
On Thursday, June 11, a Union Township official, who is also a representative of the Union County Republican Committee, created a “meme” using a photo of another local official, editing the swearing in picture of the official by adding a comment to it implying the official pictured was giving a Nazi hand salute. He was wrong for doing it, and he was requested to remove the picture from his web page. He eventually did and he apologized for creating and posting it.
The two individuals involved have had ongoing discussions on a few Facebook forums, and while many of those discussions have been contentious, to say the least, they’ve never reached the level of using hate speech to make a point. It was totally inappropriate and far from “funny.” Anyone who has participated in social media disagreements and debates have, no doubt, said things they’ve later regretted. Many of us have, at one time or another, gone back and edited posts or deleted comments altogether, once we’ve realized (or were told) that our comments could be construed as hateful or just plain wrong. Some of us have, at one time or another, resorted to “hitting below the belt” when backed into a corner. But willfully creating a “hate meme” involves time….. enough time to consider the appropriateness of what we’ve created.
Recently, a respected member of the community made a comment that was pulled from a private exchange and spread across local social media. It was an unfortunate choice of words, and never intended to be taken literally, but it resulted in a good person resigning from a position of public service. If words and deeds have consequences, should the same outcome be in order for this event?
There was also recently a comment posted on the Next Door Linntown social media page by another local township supervisor that was questionable in its tone and intent. An announcement of an upcoming local rally was turned into political commentary by that official as a part of his “rebuke” for posting the rally announcement on the page. Why was politicizing an event announcement even necessary? I’ve seen more than one social media page turn into a sludge pit of mean, nasty commentary, where people in the group have resorted to reporting each other to the Facebook “police” in order to stop the nastiness. My fear is that as we approach the November elections, this social media behavior is going to only get worse. I would like to encourage that whenever any of us find ourselves in similar situations that we stop and think for a moment (or two, or three….) before we post. It’s OK to admit you’ve made a mistake.
Finally, one more word of advice: beware of Facebook and other social media “trolls.” There are people, some known, some total strangers, who derive pleasure from “stirring the pot,” and it often starts with unproven accusations and……. hate speech. Understand that there are, in fact, people on social media who actually save every comment they can to be used in the future to accuse or call someone out the first chance they get. It can get ugly, and already has. Don’t get sucked into discussions that could end up in places you really don’t need to be. Disagree respectfully and intelligently, and don’t be afraid to walk away from an argument that has no reasonable end.
Rick Thomas,
Lewisburg
