When “fans” excoriated Garth Brooks for wearing the jersey of the most famous football players to play in the stadium erected for the Detroit Lions, it befuddled many — those in the know and other struggling to understand the ignorance of some.
It’s also one more reason social media is proving to be a major contributor to false news, misleading information and outright lies.
Barry Sanders — someone even the most casual of professional football fans is familiar with — wore No. 20 for the Detroit Lions. His last name atop that number on the back of Brooks in an Instragram post sent shockwaves through some who took to social media to denounce Brooks for supporting Bernie Sanders.
It’s all rather laughable. But, it’s not funny.
Nevermind the fact the light blue and silver of the Lions bears no resemblance to the Bernie Sanders’ red and dark blue color scheme. Nevermind that Brooks and Sanders, Barry of course, went to Oklahoma State.
This is where we are, though. People make tremendous leaps, without any effort to learn more. It’s easier to just throw oneself into a heated, hateful social media rant than to actually ask a simple question anyone in the room is likely to answer.
Social media is an outlet for friends and family to gather, share photos and communicate easily. It also provides a platform for those wanting nothing more than to drive a wedge into humanity, civility and truth. We do this to ourselves, and do it so well. Armed with that information, why wouldn’t foreign governments work to do even more damage?
There was a time when there was no such thing as a stupid question. Now, the refrain should be “Say what you mean because there are no consequences.”
While “fans” of Brooks attacked the country singer because they thought he was outwardly supporting Bernie Sanders, the two had some fun with it, joking back and forth that Brooks could serve as vice president of a Barry Sanders for president ticket.
All of it leaves us wondering when we’ll wake up, and wisen up.
