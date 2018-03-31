If winter is the season of discontent, spring is when discontent flowers and grows.
It was thus no surprise when students all over the country walked out of classes a couple of weeks ago followed by the big March for Our Lives in DC.
I mention it not to devalue the student grievances, but to note the time of year. If I was a betting person, I’d say put money on young people just being agitated in the spring.
March and April during my high school and junior high days always had a protest or disruption or something weird happening. Those were really troubled times, the early 1970s, with half a dozen years of troubled times before them.
All those issues that were making headlines in the 1960s were by then filtering down to young people in a small somewhat urban community in western New York state.
That’s where and when I came of age.
Spring brought racial and ethnic tension mostly. There were more fights in and after school and grievances about “the system.” One time a teacher was hit and injured by an angry student of another race.
Some of the complaints were legit and some of it was just high school stuff, but the worst of it was how the rumors would build. Chatter would spread that there would be some kind of a problem on a certain day in an unspecified way.
As with most rumors, it was never clear or specific. The small city where I grew up behaved more like a really small town in that way.
The principal would dutifully be on the public address system telling everyone to be cool, warning of consequences if they didn’t. There were school days when attendance was noticeably down, presumably because parents feared trouble.
Since decent weather in my upstate hometown sometimes didn’t arrive until late May, discontent might have bloomed a little later there than in more temperate climates. When it did, there could be trouble downtown, nothing directly to do with the schools but nearly at the same time.
The trouble was only a couple of broken windows or a trash can set on fire, nothing like when people died in Rochester a few years before. But it was symbolic of discontent and frustration all the same.
Notable discontent within my lifetime included hot times at the University of Paris in spring 1968. There was some beef with the administration, which spread to other universities and the entire republic.
Cars were burned and confrontations with police were frequent. It made headlines worldwide via television. This was as the Vietnam War was going full tilt and becoming a unifying point for disruption of all sorts.
The same thing happened in West Germany, Japan and a collection of other countries, not solely in the spring.
Kent State erupted in May of 1970 during an anti-war protest on a beautiful day. Many were shocked and appalled, but the tide against the war hadn’t turned yet. Nor was polling data all that supportive of students immediately after four kids were killed.
Much later, in 2006, protests about immigration made news in the midst of a previous immigration bill debate. Predictably, foreign flags being paraded down southwestern streets on May Day caused the biggest stink.
Those demonstrations got a lot of coverage and have been called a turning point in Latino immigrant politics, but sympathetic federal bills under consideration at the time never became law. The House and Senate couldn’t agree.
Returning to 2018, a Boomer generation friend said she laughed a little when March for Our Lives coverage came on the news. She heard the same rhetoric she used marching on Washington nearly 50 years ago. They too, in the spring of their years, thought they could change everything.
We’re both approaching our autumn years and my Boomer friend said she’d love to tell the kids that she’s been there, real change is glacially slow, but they probably wouldn’t understand.
Give the kids latitude, I say, even if they sound more partisan than you’d like. Young people are brave and will do anything if they are convinced they are right. That’s why they fight our wars.
Meantime, seasons will pass, voices will be raised and policies will change too quickly for some, too slowly for others. Summer will come, followed by another autumn and winter. Take wisdom from a generation that also thought they could will big changes.
