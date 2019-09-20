Local health care
Recently an elderly family member spent five nights in Evangelical Community Hospital, suffering from the results of a fall and breathing problems. We have always appreciated the presence of a hospital like Evan in the community, but our appreciation has grown tremendously through this week.
From the Emergency Room, throughout his four-day stay, the care that he received was excellent. We were impressed by more than just the medical quality – the difference was the human quality of the care. The first evening was pretty hectic, with respiratory therapy, X-ray tech, blood tests, and the doctor all coming in and out as the nursing staff were getting the patient settled and getting ready to change shifts. If ever there was a time for confusion and sharp words, this was it. But there was no such thing! Each person came in with friendliness, openness and a deep concern for the welfare of the patient.
We know that the hospital is undergoing major construction and a lot of changes. We were impressed to find out from the staff that they are all being kept abreast of the plans and changes, which cuts down on confusion or fears of change. This management care for the staff enables the staff to do a better job of care for the patient.
We are very lucky to have a hospital like Evangelical in our community.
Penn Garvin and Doug Orbaker,
Mifflinburg
