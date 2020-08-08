Wake up America
We, the American people, know that Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic cohorts did nothing for our country for three years except vow to take out our duly elected president, Donald J. Trump. Consequently, after three failed attempts to oust him, does anyone honestly think the coronavirus pandemic was merely a coincidence?
During the eboli outbreak, on the same day as the national emergency announcement, President Barack Obama went golfing. Where were the so-called medical experts then? Dr. Anthony Fauci demanded President Trump shut down our country, and our booming economy, for safety’s sake. Incidentally, I saw a video in 2017 with Dr. Fauci saying, “Trump will have to deal with a pandemic in 2020.” Think about it.
Although President Trump gave us guidelines to keep us safe and healthy, our tyrannical governor had other ideas. Gov. Wolf used fear tactics to control “we, the people.” It was the first time I ever witnessed healthy folks being quarantined. It saddened me to see my fellow Americans comply without question to Wolf’s unconstitutional demands. It reminded me of Nazi Germany.
The George Floyd exhibition produced protestors and violent rioters, claiming that black lives matter. Ironically, Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization that supports the Democratic Party; just in time to create chaos and civil unrest before the November election. Sadly, many black voters don’t know yet that the first American abortion clinic was established to kill black babies. The Ku Klux Klan, established in 1869, had as its goal to murder blacks, anyone in an opposition party and anyone educating black children.
Now Democrats want to defund police officers, the ones who protect and defend us. Democratic governors are changing our history, tearing down statues therefore imitating Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler.
Wake up America! We need to vote out all Democrats and prove to the world that all American patriots would rather die on our feet than live on our knees in tyranny.
Sharon Woolsey,
Winfield
———
It’s their right
It’s legal and constitutional to protest. Protesters are not rioters, and they are expressing their opinions.
Stop watching Fox News.
James Hoffman,
Watsontown
