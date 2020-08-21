One of the first line items axed from school budgets is drivers education. Few local schools still offer the course.
That is problematic in Pennsylvania, for a number of reasons.
Not coincidentally, it largely stems from a lack of a more centralized government. The commonwealth has hundreds of police departments and local school districts. Pools of money are thus stretched thinner, and we see things like drivers education axed from district budgets.
Given the massive responsibility that comes with driving, it would seem a classroom course taught by a certified teacher coupled with an on-the-road component would be something the state would make a higher priority. In other words, it should be in schools. All schools.
As it is now, those who do not have the option must teach their children, or rely on an intermediate unit for the instruction. An IU course is not cheap.
Having already taught my son, I’m now instructing my daughter and have once again slipped into that ultra-protective mode while riding as a passenger. From that seat you notice everything, from potholes to debris to the plethora of poor drivers on the road today.
My 16-year-old daughter is alarmed when someone creeps right onto the bumper and rides there as she’s traveling at 55 mph. No, she doesn’t like speeding. She’s alarmed when someone lays on their horn as they pass in a no-passing zone.
Yes, it’s happened.
Quite a bit has happened with my student driver at the wheel.
While I’ve always known people devolve into rabid rage zombies once they slip behind the wheel, it’s overwhelmingly bothersome given the fact this is the environment our new drivers are forced to learn in.
Perhaps the state could provide young drivers with a “Student Driver” magnet when they pass the test and become permitted drivers.
Perhaps citizens of the commonwealth could simply be a bit nicer, or even — gasp! — abide by the rules of the road.
Perhaps the state legislature can once and for all provide radar for local law enforcement, or perhaps more law enforcement can patrol area roadways for distracted drivers, speeders and those who view stop signs as mere suggestions.
Or, perhaps we can provide our students with the instruction they deserve — from a teacher in a classroom.
It seems a small price to pay to ensure our roadways are filled with safe, well-educated drivers.
