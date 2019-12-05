During a recent trip to our nation’s Capitol, it dawned on me how little our elected leaders likely know about the wealth of history that surrounds them, seemingly at every turn.
Steps from the Capitol building, where our elected congressmen and senators “work” is the Ford’s Theatre, where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. A short walk from there is the Washington Monument, once the tallest structure in the world and dedicated to our first president, who repeatedly warned leaders and citizens alike about the fragility of a democratic republic.
Look west from the Washington Monument, just down the hill, and you see the impressive World War II Memorial, the reflecting pool beyond that, and in the distance, the Lincoln Memorial.
Etched on the north end of the WWII Memorial are the words of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, when he addressed troops ahead of the D-Day invasion June 6, 1944, “You are about to embark upon the great crusade toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you... I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle.”
The WWII Memorial, which pays tribute to the more than 400,000 lost in battle during the war, is flanked in the distance by the Korean Memorial to the south and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the north. Nearly 100,000 of our nation’s fallen are memorialized at those locations.
At the Vietnam memorial, I took photos of the names of locals killed, including Ray Ulrich, Carl Stitely, James Dunkle and Richard Ritter, among many others.
If you want to begin to understand the power of “The Wall” I suggest you go armed with the stories of a fallen soldier or two. It can be overwhelming.
While at first questioned, the unique qualities of “The Wall” make it one of the more moving experiences in DC. You must understand the names are printed in chronological order. In many cases, squad, platoon and company mates are listed alongside one another, as they fell together, or seconds or minutes apart.
All of this, and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, just over the river, serves as a somber reminder to most of the fragility of life, and the unique democracy we all enjoy.
It all seems lost to those who work for us in the nation’s Capitol though.
Our nation is divided, and over what? Democrats and Republicans on the hill squabble day in and day out, biding for time on television with their favored show or host. Everyone is a partisan and has retreated to their respective corner, abandoning any notion of compromise and unity.
Facts are the losers in this battle. The only facts accepted are those espoused by party leaders. It’s a scary time.
For those scurrying, it’s important to remember that Washington warned against such partisanship.
Read Washington’s farewell address, delivered in September 1776.
“However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
We are one America, but that truth is not indelible.
Anyone offended by these notions should take a look inward. This isn’t meant to be a criticism of any one party, or person; it’s a criticism of those acting in their own interests instead of the country’s — and there are plenty doing just that right now in DC.
It’s time for lawmakers in DC to take a tour of the National Mall and perhaps a refresher course it what it takes to preserve such a democracy. Echoes of Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson and many more can be heard throughout the mall.
As for the echoes of those memorialized at the west end of the mall, and across the river in Arlington, it’s vitally important to remember they did not subscribe to a Democratic or Republican ideal, but came together under the flag of freedom and sacrificed far more than any political party. Few in Congress understand this level of sacrifice as few ever served. We’ve not had a president that served since the Bushes.
The heroes memorialized at that end of DC put their lives on the line, and many died in service of their country. Never is it mentioned their affiliation to a political party.
They would never have wanted it that way.
Nor should we, or anyone serving in DC right now.
