Faced with the multitude of challenges the COVID-19 pandemic provided local schools, administrators and teachers have risen to the challenge, and in most cases, went above and beyond the call of duty.
Local graduation ceremonies proved especially challenging. Never has a local district had to plan such a meaningful milestone for so many in the shadow of such adverse circumstances.
Congratulations to our local schools — Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run — for the time and energy spent creating such memorable experiences for the Class of 2020.
Lewisburg and Mifflinburg staged somewhat similar events indoors with an online element as well. Milton and Warrior Run staged similar events with students receiving their diplomas at their respective stadiums, complete with stages and photographs.
The celebration of seniors in the community, complete with cheering residents and posters containing congratulatory messages was especially nice for this group of graduates. It may even set the stage for future graduation ceremonies in the community.
Milton and Warrior Run chose drive-through ceremonies with a slightly different approach to the speeches. The atmosphere at Milton was electric, and spirits soared. Warrior Run similarly provided an opportunity for the senior class to celebrate together one last time, and the atmosphere there was also spirited.
Thankfully, districts chose to go forward with ceremonies rather than wait. This is the season of graduations, and the seniors deserved to have that sense of normalcy, not waiting until later in the summer.
We congratulate administrators, teachers and staff involved in making this moment in local seniors’ lives so memorable.
The Class of 2020 will go forward knowing it had the support of its schools, and communities, and take with memories unique to those who in the face of such adversity, persevered.
Congratulations graduates.
