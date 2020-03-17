Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergey and Inefectious Diseases, and his expertise on matters from AIDS to Ebola and now coronavirus is immense. Presidents from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump have praised, and relied upon him, and right now, every American needs to listen to him.
Certain aspects of media have been rightfully criticized for sensationalizing the national emergency, but to listen to Fauci, this is no joke. It’s no time for complacency.
Sacrifices should be the norm right now, and we should not have to look back and say, “I wish we had done more.”
“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” he said over the weekend.
“To think that right now everything is going to be OK if we don’t do anything, that’s absolutely incorrect,” he added.
What we do know is that healthy persons who may contract the virus overwhelmingly will recover. It’s the aged among us, and those with pre-existing conditions that are at greater risk.
Your teens, and children, who probably don’t think this is a big deal can contract this and give it to a grandmother, grandfather, aunt or uncle. That is a big deal. It’s highly contagious and Fauci, and many others, have rightfully stated over and over just how easily this virus can be spread.
Coronavirus is not the flu, and despite what some talking heads in the media have continued to espouse, coronavirus is more lethal than the flu. The contagiousness and lethality of cononavirus is absolutely more than with the flu, Fauci said on Fox News over the weekend.
“Well yes, I mean it just is and we’ve gotta face that fact,” he said.
Over the last week, he has repeated a familiar refrain, “People need to understand that this will get worse before things get better.”
Fauci and other experts have said we need to practice social distancing. It’s not happening as much as some would like, I’m sure.
There’s no need to panic, but there’s also no reason to treat this as if it is some sort of joke. It’s serious.
Sadly, it takes this type outbreak to remind people that washing hands, staying home from work when you are sick or covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing is necessary — all the time.
Need we remind everyone, the Greatest Generation was forced to ration everything from fabric to gasoline during World War II. While they weren’t pleased, they complied, and victory was the result.
There’s no reason to think that a united American front will see all of us through this national emergency.
