Debate over when, and how, we should get the economy going again is increasing, both here in the commonwealth and nationwide.
It’s warranted.
It’s puzzling to ponder why it’s OK to fish, but not golf, or why contractors are sidelined, but stores that cater to them can stay open.
Perhaps you haven’t known anyone impacted by COVID-19.
If you haven’t, perhaps you should read about it, and what it does to people.
Then consider the emergency personnel charged with dealing with these patients, and the tremendous risk they take day in and day out to ensure the health and wellbeing of their patients, knowing they are highly likely to contract the virus.
Wanting to get everyone back to work is everyone’s goal. Wanting to endanger the lives of thousands more is not.
The two are not mutually exclusive.
At least not right now.
There are many things we do not know. What we do know, however, is that this disease can be brutal, and that it is highly contagious.
With that set of facts, it is wise to refrain from making statements without being armed with facts.
It’s easy to say something if you don’t know the outcome. The ease with which some people speak is alarming, especially given the gravity of the situation — lives hang in the balance.
Having large groups of people gathering again — in any form — is dangerous. A group of 25 may only have one person that is asymptomatic at the time. That one person could share COVID-19 with five others in the group, who then spread it to five others, who then spread it to 10 others, who then spread it to 25 others.
Of those, perhaps 10 percent are hospitalized and 10 percent of those are hospitalized in intensive care and 10 percent of those die.
Is it worth it?
It’s easy to say yes, unless you’ve lost someone to this virus. That’s why it’s so important to arm yourself with facts, and the stories of those who have suffered.
Everyone wants some semblance of normal to return. How to get there is to be debated.
The truth is, there is no more “normal.” Hopefully, we’ve learned some important lessons, such as the critical need for a more centralized health system, less of a reliance on China for goods and products, specifically medical gear and medicines.
Perhaps more importantly, we’ve learned the value of personal relationships, friendships and family.
