We need prayer, repentence
In regards to this worldwide pestilence called “coronavirus.” The president had declared the 15th of this month a national Day of Prayer. Prayer is always good, but prayer without repentance is fruitless.
Example in, Chronicles 21:1-17, “So Yahweh sent pestilence upon Israel; and there fell of Israel 70,000 men.” Verse 14. This was because King David took a census. But in Verse 7 we see that this displeased Yahweh; that is why he smote Israel. But King David in Verse 17 took responsibility and repented.
Will the Supreme Court stand up like David and overturn the evil right to murder children in their mother’s womb? And will they also overturn the law that a woman can marry another woman, and that a man can marry another man?
Leviticus 19:22, “Thous shalt not lie with mankind as with womankind; it is abomination.” Verse 25, “And the land is defiled; therefore I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants.”
Romans 1:26-32, verse 27, “An likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burning in their lust one toward another, man with man...” Verse 32, “Who, knowing the judgment of Yahweh that they who commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same but have pleasure in them that do them.”
Believe what you will, but these are only the beginnings of sorrows. Luke 21:25-36.
Joseph Dunkelberger,
Milton
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
