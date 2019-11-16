Days of Remembrance Essay Contest
On behalf of our board members, I am excited to announce our 2020 Days of Remembrance essay contest. And, I extend congratulations to the participants of the 2019 essay contest. We received 70 submissions: 41 from Shikellamy, 18 from Line Mountain, four from Selinsgrove, three from Mount Carmel, two from Montoursville, one from Danville, and one home-school student.
First Place, $500 award, “The Great Impasse of the Red Cross” by Jessie Morgan, grade 12, Line Mountain High School.
Second Place, $250 award, “The Protestant Church For and Against National Socialism” by Katie Corbeill, grade 9, home-schooled, Danville.
Honorable Mentions awards at $100 each:
“The White Rose” by Lauren Baylor, grade 9, Shikellamy High School.
“The Role of the Catholic Church in the Holocaust” by Delaney Klinger, grade 12, Line Mountain High School.
“Days of Remembrance: Physicians prior to and during the Holocaust” by Milea Koster, grade 11, Selinsgrove Area High School.
“Youth Aliyah in the Holocaust” by Joshua Masser, grade 12, Line Mountain High School.
“Churches’ Response to the Holocaust” by Madison Reeves, grade 12, Montoursville Area High School.
“The White Rose, a Group that was not only Anti-Nazi but also Anti-Violence” by Lynsie Troutman, grade 9, Shikellamy High School.
Student participants demonstrated an understanding of 20th century history and an appreciation of the courage, sacrifices, and contributions of America’s veterans.
Information about our 2020 contest can be found at www.daysofremembrance.org. The contest is open to all high school students in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties in public, private, cyber and home schools. If the winning entry comes from a group such as a high school class, Scout or religious youth group, we will honor the group with a special pizza party for the group.
As a senior citizen I too find hope, to paraphrase Madeleine Albright who stated, “What gives me hope are the engaged young people.”
David Young
Member, Days of Remembrance Essay Contest,
Lewisburg
