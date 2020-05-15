Ron Wenning grew up in Ohio and graduated from Ohio State. Ron and his wife Kris moved to Pennsylvania in 1969, where they owned and operated Knittle & Frey Ag-Center in Williamsport for 40 years. Together, they founded Wennawoods Publishing in 1994 and have published over 70 books on 17th and 18th PA/Eastern frontier history. Some titles are still available at wennawoods.com.