The year was 1779, almost three years after the Declaration of Independence was signed, and the Pennsylvania frontier was still ablaze with terrifying Indian activity. In order for me to tell you this unbelievable story of a 16-year-old young white man who decided to join his local ranger group, I need to set the stage for you concerning what was still happening on the Pennsylvania frontier.
The American Declaration of Independence had accused England’s King George III of unleashing “merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.” Early on, neither the Loyalist nor the Americans sought to enlist Indian support as both sides urged the Indians to remain neutral. As much as they tried to stay out of the conflict, the different Indian tribes eventually chose sides. Many Americans believed that the Indian nations that sided with the Crown, did so to preserve the British Empire; when in fact they allied with the Crown as their best hope of protecting their homelands from the encroachment of American colonists and land speculators.
When the Oneida and Tuscarora sided with the Americans, the American Revolution would split the Iroquois Confederacy down the middle once and for all and would become their civil war. With the Battle of Oriskany in 1777, as Oneidas clashed with their brothers the Seneca, the nearly 300 years of traditional Iroquois unity would be shattered. Their fateful decision to join the British in their drive to preserve the British Empire in North America would become a catastrophe and lead to their eventual demise. The die however was cast. The mental images of the ““merciless Indian Savages” the frontier offered in the Declaration of Independence would prevail and a nation conceived in liberty would show little remorse in driving the Indians from their homeland by any means possible. The frontier war was on!
Operating from the interior of what was to become New York State, Mohawk leader Joseph Brant would command his collection of Iroquois warriors raiding the American colonies of New York and Pennsylvania. Along with many British Loyalists, they launched guerilla type raids that would terrorize the frontier lands of Pennsylvania and New York. Their goal was simple, the destruction of large agricultural areas in order to deny food stocks to Washington’s army and deprive the Americans of much needed resources.
In the summer of 1779, Gen. John Sullivan was sent by George Washington to destroy Iroquois villages as reprisal for the Indian and Loyalist raids on the frontier. Sullivan led an American army through their country and succeeded in burning more than forty Iroquoian towns and villages and destroying their crops. Joseph Brant and his Indian war parties, together with Butler’s Rangers from Fort Niagara, attempted to stop the Sullivan campaign. Because of the actions of the war and the success of the Sullivan campaign of 1779 in particular, many of the Indians were forced to retreat to Ft. Niagara. The fort would become an Indian refugee camp, a land of the displaced and the dispossessed. Their fateful decision to join the British in their efforts to preserve the British Empire in North America had become a catastrophe and would lead to their eventual demise. In 1783, under the terms of the Peace of Paris and without regard to its Indian allies, the British handed over to the new United States all its territory east of the Mississippi, south of the Great Lakes, and north of Florida. The United States proceeded to expand westward, acquiring Indian lands by treaty and by force. The Indians who had supported the Americans lost their lands as well as the Indians who had fought against them.
As a result of the Indian campaigns against the Americans during the revolution, many interesting and unusual Indian captivity stories would abound. Yet seldom do Indian captivity stories capture one’s imagination and soul like the incredible story of young Horatio Jones. It was in that spring of 1779, 16-year-old Jones entered the military service of his country as a member of the Bedford Rangers of South-Central Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, while on patrol with his company of young men near the Juniata River in Huntington County, they were drawn into an ambush by a large party of Seneca Indians. At first fire, nearly a third of the Rangers were killed, another third were taken prisoners and the rest escaped!
The fleet-footed Jones would have escaped his Indian captors if it had not been that one of the strings of his moccasin had become loosened, tangling his feet, and causing him to fall. It was at that point that Jones was captured; and somehow, along the way back to Seneca country, Horatio was befriended by a half Seneca named Jack Berry who could speak English. Berry’s sole purpose as a part of this raiding party, was to find a replacement for Seneca Chief Cornplanter’s (pictured above) sister’s son, who had been killed in battle. Recognizing Jones’ ability, his demeanor and physical conditioning; Berry soon took Horatio under his wing as they neared the Council House in New York where the captured would be forced to run the gauntlet and Jones survived that impossible task with the help from Berry.
Jones was then adopted by the Seneca, took an Indian wife, and was eventually made a chief of the Seneca Nation. After Jones’ Indian wife died, he married Indian captive Sarah Whitmore in 1798 and in grateful recognition of his services, the Seneca persuaded the State of New York to cede to Jones a square mile of land; where he would reside among the Seneca for the rest of his life. Washington would even appoint him agent and interpreter for the Six Nations in many important tribal councils and negotiations with the United States government. Jones’ story is remarkable in the fact that so much important information about 18th century Indian life comes to us from this narrative.
No white man was ever more closely allied with the Seneca, no white man ever knew more about the Indian lifestyle than Horatio Jones, and remarkably, this white man never left his adopted Indian homeland in New York State. For those interested in reading more about this remarkable story, read The Life of Horatio Jones by George H. Harris, Volume VI, published by the Buffalo, N.Y. Historical Society 1903.
“From somewhere on the Pennsylvania Frontier”………Ron Wenning
