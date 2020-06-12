Thomas Jefferson called him the most famous orator of the 18th century; Conrad Weiser called him a close personal friend, but settlers of the Ohio River valley called him a demon. Chief Logan, son of the famous Iroquois Chief Shikellamy, was perhaps the greatest paradox in Indian history. Was he the author of what Thomas Jefferson called the most famous speech of the 18th century? Did he advocate peace and friendship with the white man on the Eastern frontier? Or was he the feared Ohio River valley’s red demon of death in the summer of 1774 and a root cause of Lord Dunmore’s war? But most controversial, which one of the sons of the famed Shikellamy was he? John or James? Son number one or number two? The answer to these questions and more are near in LOGAN: CHIEF OF THE MINGOES: FRIEND, FOE OR FICTION?
Most historians agree that Logan was born in New York state, near beautiful Cayuga Lake, son of the famed Iroquois Chief Shikellamy. Logan moved with his family to the valley of the Susquehannas in Pennsylvania around the year 1728. They took up residence at Shikellamy’s Town, about 10 miles north of Pennsylvania’s 18th century Indian capitol Shamokin, which was at the Forks of the Susquehanna. And it was in this lush valley of the Susquehannas that Logan first learned the skills that would make him famous. Hunting, fishing, and tracking were still games to be played but the desire to excel was growing inside him. For the time being, life was good. He was living in paradise!
As the first rumblings of Indian upheaval on the Eastern frontier were beginning to be heard, Shikellamy moved his family to Shamokin. With his appointment as vice-regent of the Six Nations by the council at Onondaga, he exercised control over all Indian affairs in the Susquehanna River Valley. The Iroquois controlled the land and all the tribes that lived there, including the Delaware and Shawnees. Permission to move, hunt and live within these open spaces by all tribes was at the pleasure of the Six Nations and subject to approval by the Iroquois council through Shikellamy. It was through watching his father handle the Indian’s affairs and his gradual contact with early white Indian agents for the Provincial government of Pennsylvania, that Logan’s trust of white people began.
Unfortunately, following the death of his father Shikellamy in 1748, conditions on the Eastern frontier became increasingly more difficult for Logan. He was caught between two worlds. One world included the memory of the great friendship between his father, Shikellamy and Conrad Weiser; Pennsylvania’s Indian ambassador. Seeing the many white men Weiser brought with him to Shamokin and witnessing their fair treatment of the Indians, Logan felt good! On the other hand, the increasing westward pressure of longhunters, settlers and land grabbers for more territory in the homeland of the Indians made Logan very uneasy. Logan’s days in the valley of the Susquehanna’s were numbered.
Conrad Weiser records with little difficulty his ability to distinguish which son of Shikellamy is talked about in his journals. The elder of the two was called Tachnechdorus or John and the younger Tahgahjute or James Logan, so named by his father in honor of the Secretary of the Provincial Council of Pennsylvania. For the next 15 years both sons were generally referred to as the “Shikellamies” and it was not until 1765 when they went their separate ways, that white men began to attach to John’s name the surname “Logan,” by mistake. So it was that both brothers became “Logan.” Without the prefix name John or James attached to Logan, it became increasingly difficult to tell which of the men was intended as Logan.
For the next five years Logan resided at Logan’s Spring in what is now Mifflin County, Pennsylvania. Here in the heart of the Allegheny mountains, he made an honest living hunting and selling deer hides to traders and was a valued friend and neighbor to the whites. But with time, more people poured into his valley and with game becoming increasingly scarce, he moved to the Ohio River in the spring of 1770. He took up residence at Logstown at the mouth of the Beaver River in Western Pennsylvania. It was here in 1772, the noted Moravian missionary John Heckwelder stopped to visit Logan and reported he was received in the most hospitable and cordial manner by his family.
Logan was also readily accepted by his Iroquois neighbors living in the Ohio valley. These Iroquois, displaced from their ancestral homeland in New York state, were given the name Mingoes by local tradition and thus Logan received a new name, that of Logan the Mingo or Logan, Chief of the Mingoes. And it is at this point, in the summer of 1773, that we get our first real evidence that John and James Logan were living at opposite ends of Pennsylvania. Most early historians had proclaimed James Logan as Chief Logan and living on the Ohio, when in fact archival research by noted historian Paul A.W. Wallace reported that the Bureau of Land Records in Harrisburg had:
“A warrant issued on September 17, 1773, for George Ballard, describes his tract of 300 acres in these words: ‘...situate on the East side of the North East “A warrant issued on September 17, 1773, for George Ballard, describes his tract of 300 acres in these words: situate on the East side of the North East Branch of Susquehanna about 3 or 4 Miles back of where James Logan was living in the vicinity of his father Shikellamy’s old home near Shamokin (now Sunbury Pennsylvania)
(Archaeologist Bulletin, Vol. XXXII, December 1962)
Additional evidence from Mr. Wallace indicated that John Logan, that same summer, was living in Western Pennsylvania on the Ohio River at the mouth of the Beaver. Published journals of John Lacey, John Parrish, and Rev. David McClure all indicate meeting a Mingo Indian named “John” Logan. John Lacey wrote:
“20th [July 1773]. We had made preparations to set out early this morning, in order to overtake the Indian Trader [John Gibson who, Logan thought, had caused an Indian’s death]: but, upon inquiry, learned that he had returned and said that John Logan, a Mingo Indian was lying in wait to kill him...”
(Wallace, reprint from Pennsylvania Archaeologist, Bulletin, Vol. XXXII, December 1962)
John Parrish entered in his journal for July 22, 1773: “Rode 9 or 10 miles down the Ohio to Beaver Creek’s mouth where John Logan had his Cabin.” (Wallace, Vol. XXXII, PAB Vol XXXII December 1962)
That John Logan was living in the Ohio Country is also shown by David McClure’s entry in his journal of Sept. 16, 1772 stating he “met John Logan at his home at Logan’s Town.” Clearly from details of these journals and Land Office records, it appears “John” Logan not James Logan made his home in the Ohio country and was in fact Chief Logan.
After residing at the mouth of the Beaver for three years, Logan again moved his family further down the Ohio River to the north bank of the Ohio at the mouth of Yellow Creek. Little did Logan know that this fateful move would lead to the total annihilation of his family.
Near the end of April 1774, Logan was away from his home on a hunting trip. It is said that the early events leading to the Logan family massacre can be debated, but this we know for sure. Several killings of both whites and Indians early in the spring of 1774, had mutual hatred on the Eastern Frontier boiling. Virginia militia landgrabbers, under the command of Daniel Greathouse, were camped across the Ohio at Baker’s Tavern. They invited the Indians of Logan’s camp to cross the river to be their guests at the tavern for the day. Rum flowed freely and three of Logan’s band became greatly intoxicated. The other Indians refused to drink as it was general custom that at least one remain sober to care for any intoxicated companions. The sober Indians were then challenged to shoot at a mark.
“The Indians shot first, and as soon as they had emptied their guns, Greathouse’s band shot down the three sober Indians in cold blood. The whites then set upon the drunken Indians with tomahawks and butchered them all.” (Sipe, Indian Chiefs of Pennsylvania, p.440)
One woman, Logan’s sister tried to escape but was shot down. She lived long enough to beg mercy for her baby, stating it was one of their kin. Not one of the party was spared except that babe, whose life was saved by the plea of her dying mother. Murders on both sides followed, but most historians agree this murderous deed done to Logan’s family on April 30, 1774 hastened the coming war between Virginia and Indians of the Ohio valley called Lord Dunmore’s war.
When Logan returned home from the hunt and learned of the murder of his family and friends, vengeance seized him. Like his famous father, he had always been a friend of the whites. But now, Logan only thought of revenge. From friend of the whites and advocate of peace, Logan became a fearless foe. Instead of remaining in his cabin to mourn, he went to war. He would not weep. Instead of making treaties he made history; each page filled with tragedy after tragedy written in settlers’ blood. …Part 2 coming in 2 weeks.
“From somewhere on the Pennsylvania Frontier”.…Ron Wenning
