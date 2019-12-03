Veterans Day
Just want to thank everyone that helped to once again make our Veterans Day celebration and benefit a success.
Our pledge in Mifflinburg is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them. We have attempted to make this a true community event and it is really evolving into that. Thank you to all of our volunteers, the Cub , Boy and Girl Scouts the CAR, Good Time 4-H , our Rosie the Riveters, the Shikellamy JROTC , the firing squad from the Mifflinburg Legion and Brandon Moore who played Taps. We are so blessed to have the girls from the Nazarene church sing for us and they are fabulous. Also Sonya Stover who annually helps me transport all of the chairs, tables and supplies to the ceremony.
A huge thank you to our speakers Buzz Meachum and Michael Balducci. Both spoke on the program they are involved with assisting veterans who have gotten in trouble with the law. A special thank you to Devin and his staff at the Lewisburg Cole’s Hardware for once again supplying the flags we hand out to those attending the ceremony.
Our benefit for the residents at the Hollidaysburg VA Home turned out wonderful with hand-made blankets, clothing, personal care items and $2,400 in gift cards and money. I am quite proud of what we are accomplishing in Mifflinburg and thanks to all that attended our program and donated to our benefit.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
