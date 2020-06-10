Black lives matter
At the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Mifflinburg, several vehicles went past screaming “All Lives Matter!” One man walked through the crowd shouting the same thing. But of course, he walked away when anyone tried to ask him what he meant by that.
Did George Floyd’s life matter to the four policemen who were involved in his death? Did Breonna Taylor’s life matter to the Louisville Police drug squad when they didn’t even bother to make sure they had the correct apartment before they broke down the door in the middle of the night? Did Ahmaud Arbery’s life matter when the police waited three months until they were forced to view video evidence before they investigated anything except the claims of the killers?
If all lives matter, then we all have the responsibility to stand up and protest when the forces of power in our nation act like some lives don’t matter. To say “Black Lives Matter” does not deny the value of other lives; rather it seeks to raise awareness that the lives of People of Color have been systematically made to matter less in our society. It is time for all of us to stand and shout, “Black Lives Matter.”
Is my granddaughter’s African-American husband the next George Floyd? Is my great-granddaughter the next Breonna Taylor? Black Lives Matter – even to old white guys like me!
Doug Orbaker,
Mifflinburg
An open letter to our county commissioners
As we reopen and scale up our businesses after this painful shutdown, safety is at the top of our minds for our customers and our employees. We are committed to protecting both. Instead of passing dangerous resolutions with no legal impact on state or local law, we ask our county Commissioners to focus on solutions that can keep our community safe.
Resolutions, like the one being considered on June 16, establishing Union County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County,” don’t actually carry any weight. They just cause confusion and increase political tension. Our businesses won’t do well if nervous shoppers hesitate to return to our establishments. These resolutions don’t serve to protect us and don’t support our efforts to create safe businesses.
Our elected and appointed leaders, like you, have an obligation to ensure that law enforcement authorities enforce the law — particularly those laws that help keep us safe. Please work WITH us and law enforcement, not against us, to keep downtown Lewisburg safe.
Respectfully,
Lynne Sobel Ragusea, Lewisburg resident
Abbey Kramer and Jessica Santer, owners, Sculptures Studio
Erica Shames, Downtown Lewisburg business owner
Jody Horn, owner, Faustina’s Gallery
Sarajane Snyder, owner, Mondragon Books
Trey Casimir, downtown Lewisburg business owner
Laurene Roup, Owner, Laurel Limb Yoga
Dr. Stephen A. Ragusea, clinical psychologist
Pat Piper, Ph.D., PLLC
Cynthia Peltier, owner, CommUnity Zone
