When we think of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our thoughts and prayers immediately turn to those with loved ones who have succumbed to the virus, and those who may be dealing with the virus, or are in recovery.
Stories of families unable to physically be there or spend time with loved ones during the last moments of their lives are heartbreaking. Compound that with the fact that funerals and memorial services are being postponed or scaled down due to guidelines surrounding gatherings, and it really puts things in perspective.
As we’ve all seen in recent weeks, casualties of the virus extend far and wide. Businesses are closed, or operating under a completely different model. Workers have lost their jobs, or been furloughed. Schools are closed. Churches are hosting services online or in open spaces with plenty of adherence to social distancing.
Now word has come down that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has canceled the remainder of the winter sports season (which had concluded for many anyway) and the entirety of the spring sports season. College seasons had previously been canceled, however the National Collegiate Athletic Association has already announced seniors will be granted an additional year of athletic eligibility.
Not so for high school seniors.
Having covered scholastic athletics for more than two decades, my heart aches for all the seniors who are missing their senior seasons.
My son, Justis, is among them. A District 4 runnerup and state qualifier in the high jump, he’s sidelined until he can resume his athletic and scholastic career at Bloomsburg University next year.
Thankfully, he has that opportunity. For many seniors, they unknowingly picked up the glove, lacrosse helmet, softball or track and field spikes to represent their school for the last time.
Among the many highlights of my journalistic career, at the top is the annual coverage of district and state track and field championships. The atmosphere is tough to beat.
For the student-athletes, it must be the pinnacle of their young athletic lives to that point.
I’ve seen firsthand the hard work of scholastic athletes invest in their respective seasons. During the winter indoor season, I saw senior standouts honing their immense skill and prepping for the coming spring season. Some of those looking to return to states included Milton’s Leah Bergey (hurdles), Kamryn Snyder (throws), Tanner Walter (distance), Brant Long (pole vault) and Kenley Caputo (hurdles); Lewisburg’s Josh Gose (shot put), Peter Lantz (distance), Zach Bedell (hurdles), Kameron Schreffler (hurdles), Chloe Michaels (distance) and Anna Batkowski (distance); Warrior Run’s Damein Moser (distance) and Tyrese Hazzoum (distance); and Mifflinburg’s Julia Laubach (jumps).
There were countless others from softball, baseball, lacrosse and boys tennis, all chomping at the bit to showcase their talents and a shot at district hardware.
I’ve refrained from writing about my son, as is protocol for journalists in the business. However, times have changed, and my son is missing something he’s worked hard for, and looked forward to. His pain is shared by me, and my wife, and it extends to families across the region, state, country and world right now.
As a parent, it’s a struggle to come up with the words to console a young person dealing with such adversity. They lack the perspective and struggle to understand the decisions made, especially when it’s hard to see the effect of the virus locally. There will come a time they will understand, but until then, all they feel is the pain of reality.
I remember being a young person, and the work that it took to maintain a position on a sports team. I remember the commitment it took — academically and athletically — to do something I loved at the time.
As a young person, I too was stubborn and lacked perspective. Like many things in life, it comes with experience.
Undoubtedly, countless numbers of you reading this have had similar experiences. Others have watched children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews strive to achieve academic or athletic excellence. You, too, can empathize with these youngsters.
For those of us that have these memories, it’s hard to imagine going back in time and having that year, our senior years, taken from us.
While we keep the front-line members of the community battling this virus — emergency workers, nurses, doctors — at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers, take a moment to remember the kids who have been dealt a tremendous dose of adversity at a key point in their young lives.
My son knows it, but it’s worth saying here — I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the young man he is, and the work he’s put toward achieving his goals. Adversity has surfaced before, and he’s overcome that bump in the roadway.
This is a big hurdle, but he, and his fellow seniors will rise to the occasion and emerge stronger from this experience.
