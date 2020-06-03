We’re at a crossroads of sorts, and in need of some serious introspection. Change is needed, warranted, and long overdue.
Were it not for video evidence, we may not be in this situation. That is what is truly reprehensible — hundreds of years into this country’s existence — that it takes video evidence to turn our stomachs when we’ve been warned repeatedly of such injustice.
Racism is alive and well in America, and if you don’t believe it, well... perhaps you’re part of the problem.
Having grown up in three southern states, I see things differently than many in Central Pa., where diversity is not what it is elsewhere. However, my experiences — having spent time in many states — have shown me that racism exists, and is part of the culture, no matter where you live.
The whispers, absurd jokes and insinuations? I’ve heard them. You have too. Perhaps you’ve been an active participant.
It’s easy to label, especially in America. Today, it’s even easier with social media and the like. Americans have long feared that which they do not know. Today, Americans are emboldened with social media platforms, where they can spout lies, spread rumors and hate, name call — all largely without censorship, or accountability.
The not knowing one another — that’s part of the problem. If we knew one another better, we’d likely get along much better. If we’d simply talk, and share our experiences, we may benefit from the dialogue.
If you are white, you do not understand what it is like to be targeted simply for the color of your skin. Yes. Targeted.
Imagine being watched every time you go into a store, or being pulled over by police just because. Think it doesn’t happen? Then explain the viral reaction of a white woman in Central Park when she was asked to leash her dog by a black man, who happened to be bird watching.
Sadly, victims of racism are used to it. Think about that. They are used to systemic racism — in education, the workforce, on the streets and through government policy — and have lived their entire lives with it. Imagine living with that.
That’s nothing a white person in modern America can relate to.
Until white people acknowledge that, little can be done.
Admitting there is a problem is the first step. There are many steps to be taken though.
If you’ve not lived among people that don’t look like you, worked alongside them, visited their homes, worshipped with them and gone out in public with them, you can’t understand this issue. You should talk with people who do not look like you, or read the firsthand accounts of those victimized.
I have, to all of the above. From sleepovers in my youth to overnight trips through small, rural southern towns en route to camps and athletic events, I’ve seen the stares, heard the slurs and witnessed firsthand the fear of people who had no idea who they feared or why.
As a high school senior, our basketball team traveled to a rural county where near 100 percent of the population was white. Our team was diverse. I still remember the coaches warning us not to look at anyone in the stands, not to say anything to anyone. His advice: Walk onto the court, concentrate on the game, ignore what you hear, walk off.
Pretty heavy stuff for any teen. Some of my teammates had heard that sort of warning their entire lives — and are now instilling the same warnings into their children.
It pained me to see these reactions, and today, it just angers me. These people were friends, and many still are. Their social media posts over the years remind me that this is what they deal with each and every day.
If you haven’t been singled out because of the way you look, you can’t imagine what that is like. You can’t imagine living day to day, week to week, wondering what is next, when you may next be subjected to ridicule, oppression or outright hatred.
Years ago, the notion that we’d turned a corner filled me with promise.
Today, the notion that we as a country have made any progress over the course of my lifetime is laughable. It can be argued we’ve taken steps backward.
This column is not meant to indict anyone, it’s meant simply to ask you to think for yourself, to look inward. Question your own beliefs and weigh those beliefs with what is right, and that which is wrong.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Those words comprise the second sentence of the Declaration of Independence.
We, as Americans, have a duty to treat one another with dignity and respect, regardless of what we look like, or where we came from.
To think otherwise is antithetical to the foundation upon which this country was formed. It also violates basic human decency.
We can be better, and should be striving toward that goal each and every day.
