School districts and administrators have done a great job thus far dealing with all the changes — some of which came out of the blue — and requirements associated with getting students back in the classroom in the age of COVID-19.
Part of the student experience is extra-curricular activities. It’s actually a huge part of the scholastic experience, especially in the small community-based districts we all live in, and especially for those students actively involved in these activities.
Covering football games the last two weekends, it’s hard to imagine districts not signing off on all extra-curricular activities.
It’s a gamble to sign off on these activities, just as it is to allow football, field hockey, soccer and cross country in the fall.
It’s worth it to those who take part, though. And, it’s not fair to allow one and not another.
If it’s OK for a group of maskless boys on a sideline and lined up across from one another on a field, it should be OK for other activities to proceed as well.
Speaking of sports, many continue to decry the rule against large numbers of fans in the stands. It’s understandable. Guidance has been inconsistent and areas of the commonwealth have had few, to no, cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks.
However, as you take aim at the guidelines, consider for just a moment that many students missed the entire second half of their senior years. Musicals, fundraisers, award ceremonies, track and field, baseball, softball and tennis — all wiped out without the benefit of a single performance. No fans, no nothing.
So let’s keep a bit of perspective as we continue to meander through this novel coronavirus.
The fact that most children will be asymptomatic or experience very mild symptoms with COVID-19, however the same can’t be said for at-risk parents, grandparents and others.
Living with the virus is something we’re all learning to do. Even when a vaccine is approved, we will still have to live with the virus.
None of that changes the fact we do know how it affects the older among us. To not want to keep them safe is irresponsible, and quite simply — grossly negligent.
For our children, our students, we have to consider their health and safety when it comes to what we will allow them to participate in. Extra-curricular activities are good for their social, mental and physical well-being.
It’s hard to see how districts can allow football and not allow certain other extra-curricular activities, especially if there’s a will for students to keep those activities alive.
