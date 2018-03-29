In case you missed it — and no one is out there touting it — the United States will sell nearly $300 billion in debt this week, an amount amount not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.
Yet, tax cuts are being praised. Sure, everyone wants more money in their pockets, but at what cost to our national security, and the treasure of our youth?
If you’re not concerned, perhaps you should be. China owns our debt — more Treasury bonds than any other country — and the same president who heaped effusive praise on the tax cuts has since threatened a trade war with China.
Truth is, China holds all the cards. China can simply say “No more debt.” And that would be the end of it. Talk about a financial crisis.
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the annual budget deficit could soar past $1 trillion next year. The committee, considered a fiscal watchdog, noted that interest payments on US debt alone could quadruple to $1.05 trillion by 2028 under current policies.
Sadly, few in Congress have sounded the alarm. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) stands alone as the one consistent voice warning citizens of ballooning debt, massive spending and a broken budgetary process.
Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal. He can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.