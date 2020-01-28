Time and again, I’ve repeated that line, “Support for veterans is more than ribbons and parades.”
I was reminded of that again when I recently spent time with Iwo Jima veteran Dick Donald, who at 94 years of age still recalls seeing the flag raising at Mount Siribachi. It’s a moment he recalls vividly, and proudly. He also has a vivid recollection of the rest of that battle, including seeing the body parts — dismembered arms, legs and heads of young Marines floating in the waters surrounding the tiny island in the Pacific.
It’s a somber reminder of the price of freedom, and the toll war can take on those who experience it.
It’s also a reminder that simply welcoming a veteran home is often not enough. Not nearly enough.
The national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars recently called on the president to apologize for his remarks concerning those troops injured in the Iranian missile attack Jan. 8 at an Iraqi base.
The Pentagon said last week that 34 U.S. service members were diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) following the attack. If you want to understand the power of the missiles used in the attack, you can read about them for yourself. And you should.
Suffice it to say, these were no ordinary bombs. Explosions now are meant to cause such damage, and much like the bombs used by the Germans in WWII, the explosions cause drastic changes in atmospheric pressure that can reach even troops protected in bunkers.
When asked about those injured, President Donald Trump said, “I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious.”
No matter how you feel about the president, there’s no denying the comments were at the very least benighted. Several people have spoken up, and taken exception to the comments. The silence from others, however, is startling, and cowardly.
There are members of Congress — those who have worn our nation’s uniforms in service to the country — who have addressed the issue, and there are others who have not.
Our own representative in the House, Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) labels himself a staunch supporter of veterans, and I believe he is. However, he has said nothing of the president’s comments. There are people in his own district dealing with these very wounds.
At some point, the president needs to apologize. Those who remain silent ensure that such commentary will continue.
VFW national Commander William Schmintz did say something. Schmintz said the VFW “cannot stand idle on this matter.”
He went on.
“The VFW expects an apology from the president to our service men and women for his misguided remarks. And, we ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times. Our warriors require our full support more than ever in this challenging environment.
“TBI is a serious injury and one that cannot be taken lightly. TBI is known to cause depression, memory loss, severe headaches, dizziness and fatigue — all injuries that come with both short- and long-term effects,” Schmitz said.
He wasn’t alone.
Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, said Americans should not only be outraged by the remarks, but should do more to educate themselves about TBI.
He’s right. We, as a country, have long ignored some of these hidden wounds of war. We, as a country, must do better.
We should turn to our president to lead this effort.
All of us can benefit from the fact that we know too little about the effects of TBI and modern missiles. Until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes, it’s best to listen to those who have.
That goes for the president as well.
