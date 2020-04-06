We essentials
I have been employed at a local food warehouse for over 32 years and can say very quickly this is the most challenging experience my co-workers and I have ever gone through.
We found out very quickly how much folks eat out not only on a weekly basis but daily. Want to let folks know that the supply lines have not ended. What is creating the empty shelves is not only the added sales because of people now eating at home but the over buying and hoarding.
Recently I was at the store and a customer next to me had his cart so full he almost needed sideboards to hold everything in. As he left he looked at the clerk and said, “I don’t know what I am going to do with all this stuff as my cupboards are already full.”
As I have related this story to friends and co-workers two things were uttered right away. How selfish can you be and how much of that will eventually just be thrown out? This illustrates exactly what is causing shortages in the food service system along with household items. We truly are doing our best to keep all of you supplied.
I close my letter with something that I witnessed over 40 years ago while at the FFA convention in Kansas City.
We were in between sessions and several of us went downtown to explore and shop. While in a department store several of us had to use the restrooms. While using the facilities a worker at the store walked in, washed his hands then used the urinal, finished and walked back out on the floor. A stunned look went on all of our faces as we wondered what was backwards about all of that. That happened in the mid 1970s and obviously is something that always stuck with me.
Should we wonder why we are in the present state we are in?
Doug Walter,
Linntown
