In January 2017, when Donald Trump took the oath of office, the cry for his impeachment has echoed nonstop. For Democrats, impeachment is more than any pie, cake or cobbler; it is a just desert — a four-letter word — because they lost the White House in 2016.
With the service and support throughout every level of the deep administrative state, collusion with foreign operatives, plenty of cash, and the widespread sycophantic patronage of the national media, Hillary Clinton still failed.
Clinton seems to be pinning her hopes on a brokered convention where Democrats would once again nominate her to be their party’s 2020 standard bearer.
Democrats quest for impeachment commenced by claiming that voting machines were rigged in Trump’s favor, a tactic invented and nearly perfected by — Democrats. Then Democrats tried to undermine the Constitutional Electoral College. Then it was all about Russian collusion, and the bogus Steele dossier. Since that fizzled out; it was on to the Mueller imbroglio, the James Comey leaks, the Emoluments Clause and the Stormy Daniels cabaret.
In between, there is the nonstop demand for Trump’s longtime tax returns, and all those Hollywood leftists many of whom threatened to depart the country provided Trump was elected, but had no intention of going anywhere. Rather, they stand behind their gated homes protected by armed security and curse, threaten and lament not only Trump, but also his family.
None of that was impeachable enough for Democrats until a telephone call from Ukraine. As November 2020 draws closer, these shrieking Jacobins have become emboldened as they realize their timeline is shrinking, and will stop at nothing to remove Trump from the Oval Office.
It doesn’t matter to whom Trump is talking with, or what is his favorite hair gel is, once Democrats took control of the House as they did in 2018; they were going to find a reason to impeach him, with or without any so-called, whistleblowers.
How quickly it is forgotten that Barack Obama was caught on a live microphone promising cuts in missile defense systems throughout Eastern Europe provided Russia’s Vladimir Putin would give him some latitude during his 2012 reelection campaign that would put a positive spin on the infamous Russian reset.
No egregious political blueprint of Democratic petulance, temper tantrums, hypocrisy and dishonesty to be found here. Democrats keep relentlessly searching for that decisive winnable battle, which continues to elude them, as their timelines continue to dwindle.
Rep. Al Green underscored why impeachment reigns supreme among Democrats saying, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach the president, he will get re-elected.”
Without a viable agenda, Democrats believe they have no recourse, but to impeach.
Writing at the Hoover Institution, Richard Epstein, summarized the whole affair: “Impeachment is the ultimate constitutional sanction, and it should never rest on ugly innuendo and fanciful implication. For Democrats to pursue the risky impeachment option shows more about their frenzied collective state of mind than it does about Trump’s many foibles. Partisan gambits such as this are only more likely to improve, not hurt, Trump’s odds of reelection.”
Perhaps the biggest story is that despite Russia’s intimidation of Ukraine, they still have viable phone service. Lurking in the shadows is former Vice President Joe Biden, who after leaving office publicly boasted about being Obama’s point man with Ukraine, and demanded a quid pro quo for American aid in 2016 by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan guarantee. Biden’s son, Hunter, found himself the benefactor of a no-show gig as boss of a private Ukrainian gas company that was in essence his own private ATM earning him a reported $600,000 a year.
Democrats know that during any impeachment trial, Trump’s attorneys can subpoena and question, anyone and if it comes to that watch how the cacophony of canaries begin to sing. Up first, I’d request Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to find Ukraine on the world map.
The only “crime” Donald Trump is guilty of was winning a presidential election he was not supposed to win.
The pseudo charges are not impeachable. Rather, this is a case of hardball politics gone awry.
The cure of all grievances against Donald J. Trump will be answered when the American electorate visits the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.
