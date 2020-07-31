Am I the only one left to wonder why school boards pondering in-person schooling are still meeting via Zoom?
Seems logical that those debating the merits of sending students back into classrooms and onto buses where teachers, staff and administrators will instruct, educate and coordinate amid a pandemic, can gather in a room to set the example of how to conduct school business in the age of COVID.
It’s just one of many head scratchers in this time of uncertainty.
How does the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) see it fit to put student athletes in close contact on fields this fall, but exclude parents and spectators from the stands and sidelines? At the very least, parents should be allowed to attend. It’s hard to see what better forum there is for social distancing than a cross-country course.
Masks continue to be a political football. It’s puzzling.
Everyone wants to get back to “normal.” Despite some in certain aspects of the media crying otherwise, the science in the matter continues to evolve and largely remains consistent among those with solid credentials. Masking is effective. Were it not, it’s safe to assume doctors would never have worn them prior to the pandemic.
The larger question has to be: If masking makes it more likely we keep the economy open, if masking means our children can get back to school, if masking means we can move forward, how it is an infringement upon someone’s freedom?
One glance at the other side of that argument is a clear example of an infringement of freedoms. One person can spread this highly infectious disease and thus precipitate the shutdown of businesses, schools and more. More importantly, it can lead to the death of someone’s mother, father, grandfather, grandmother.
Just look at what’s happening in Major League Baseball, or on college campuses as athletes return for the all-important football season. If you don’t want to take the word of medical professionals, just look at these case counts. And these people are physically fit, young and resilient.
As Congress continues to debate unemployment benefits, which expired yesterday, we lowly Americans in the heartland can’t help but wonder why this is so difficult. Money to Americans goes right back into the economy, something economists on both sides of the aisle readily admit.
Given that, we’re constantly told that the economic benefit of tax breaks for corporations is worth the millions, and billions, it costs annually for federal, state and even local governments — think KOZs.
Rarely, if ever, have such corporate cash giveaways garnered such fierce debate among lawmakers at the federal, state and local levels.
Makes you wonder, eh?
