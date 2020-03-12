Say no to 2nd Amendment sanctuary ordinances
Townships, municipalities, and counties across our region should refrain from adopting the so-called second amendment sanctuary ordinances and resolutions. We are blessed to live in a nation of laws, guided by a constitution that details the process by which laws are made, challenged, and upheld or overturned. The so-called second amendment sanctuary ordinances violate that order.
In our nation, legislators make laws, and if various parties consider those laws unconstitutional, they can challenge them in our courts. This is how the Heller and McDonald decisions — which maintain that citizens have an individual right to bear arms — came about: Americans challenged in our courts of law what they considered to be unconstitutional restrictions on their rights, and they won.
It is completely antithetical to the American way of life for townships and municipalities to delegate to their officials which laws they deem worth enforcing and which ones they deem unconstitutional. Boards and councils do not have the authority to make these determinations. Passing these ordinances is sure to expose taxpayers to costly, unwinnable lawsuits when they are challenged.
The Constitution and its amendments are a precious gift from our founders and have served our nation well for nearly 230 years. If the people circulating these ordinances and resolutions don’t like the laws of this nation, they should proceed the American way, by challenging them in courts of law. Inviting townships and boroughs to recklessly disregard constitutional procedure is an affront to the document that makes America a great nation.
Shari Jacobson,
Lewisburg
———
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.