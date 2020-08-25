COVID-19 had seemingly gone away, if not theoretically then certainly in the minds of most Central Pennsylvanians. The rural bubble had held, and few cases were realized.
Then coronavirus abruptly reared its ugly head. Over 100 cases reported at a Milton nursing home, more than a dozen dead, and an outbreak at USP-Lewisburg saw cases double in days following the reported onset.
Northumberland and Union counties were suddenly producing COVID-19 numbers that propelled the relatively small counties onto the state’s daily updated dashboard.
And still people cast doubt. It’s puzzling.
Some continue to question the virus and its potency. Some say it’s no worse than the flu.
Statistics clearly indicate otherwise.
The 2019-2020 flu season, detailed at the Pa. Department of Health website (www.health.pa.gov) showed the most recent flu season (October through May) claimed 102 lives statewide.
Need we remind you how many lives have been lost to COVID-19 to date? More than 7,500, and counting.
So to say this virus is anything like the flu is well... ignorant.
State data showed just under 210 Union Countians came down with the flu. In Northumberland County, 480. In just five months, Union County boasts 344 cases of COVID-19 and Northumberland County 584.
And still, people doubt.
As you’ll see in a story we’ll publish later this week, those who have had the virus relay horrifying accounts of how it wreaks havoc on the body. The Standard-Journal has featured the stories of survivors before, and still people doubt.
It’s stunning.
We have to learn to live with the virus, though. Especially if we want any return to any semblance of normal.
Even with a vaccine, COVID-19 — just like the flu — will still be with us. It’s not just going to go away.
So masking is essential. Social distancing is essential.
It’s not an infringement of your freedom. It’s ensuring your health and well being, and those around you.
And when there is a vaccine and proven therapeutics, we will most assuredly look back and realize we certainly could have done more.
Unfortunately for the thousands of Pennsylvanians and hundreds of thousands of Americans that have thus far died, it will have been too late.
For the untold numbers of emergency personnel unfairly subjected to this virus due to the carelessness of their fellow citizens, it will have been too little, too late.
It’s never too late to consider the lives we can save going forward.
Do the right thing.
