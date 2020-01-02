As we usher in the new year, let’s pause to consider how truly fortunate we are. It’s something I fear too few do too little today, having been spoiled by decades of American prosperity.
It wasn’t that long ago that life in Central Pennsylvania was tough. Just visit your local cemetery and take note of the scores of children that perished after only a few short years, or the mothers who died during childbirth.
It wasn’t that long ago that hundreds of thousands of Americans died in World War II, and tens of thousands lost their lives in Korea and Vietnam.
Today, despite the bounty before us, we are more fractured than we have been in centuries. It doesn’t have to be that way.
As we venture into a new year, let’s ponder a few things.
What if we didn’t view our landscape through a partisan lens? Imagine a land where people are judged on their character, not their skin color, country of origin or religious or political leanings.
What if our elected leaders, and that includes the president and members of Congress, spent a little more time talking to one another and a little less time on Twitter? While the president is clearly the one who has taken this to an extreme, it should be noted far too many elected leaders — all of whom pull down six-figure taxpayer-funded salaries, absurd pensions and a bevy of benefits — spend too much time talking to a select few rather than doing the work of all the people. I find it hard just taking time to update this newspaper’s social media accounts once a day, yet these folks find the time to send out dozens, sometimes scores of tweets each day.
I can’t be the only one that has ever wondered where they find the time.
What if we respected one another a little more, and that which is ours — collectively? This simple resolution can go a long way toward making our world, starting right here in Central Pa., a much better place for all involved.
Saying “hello” as you pass a stranger on the street, picking up that piece of trash on the sidewalk, or better yet... not throwing that trash from your vehicle or onto the street for someone else to clean up. It’s always amazed me at how callous people can be toward one another, and our community as a whole.
It is our community, our world. When we take the time and effort to be better people locally, it blossoms from there. Instead of calling someone a name, or casting an aspersion, learn a little more about that person and their path to this point.
Everyone has a story, and everyone with a story — good or bad — has the potential to change that story. What will it hurt if we all put a little more effort into being a little bit better toward one another.
There are plenty of people out there trying to further drive wedges into our already fractured relationships. They succeed when we allow them to succeed. It’s up to us to bridge the gaps and heal the wounds. Nothing aggravates those intent on division more than unification.
There’s no better time than now, with the start of a new year and a new decade, to chart a stronger course for a better community, a better nation.
We owe it to ourselves, and more importantly, to our children and grandchildren who stand to inherit what it is we leave. So, what will we leave? Will it be a country unified in spirit and resolve, or a nation divided by men and women serving a cause intent only on power and the retention of power?
We the people have the potential to do great things. Political parties have divided us for far too long.
As we enter this new year, let’s vow to work together and shed the shackles of partisanship. We are Pennsylvanians, Americans, and people of the world. We all have that in common, no matter where we originally came from or will ultimately end up.
When you look with eyes open, it’s easy to see how much we have in common.
