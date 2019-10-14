Two recent very public events summarize all that’s wrong with these United States today. Last weekend, our president defended his unilateral decision to pull back American troop support to the Kurdish forces holding up to 10,000 ISIS prisoners and paving the way for Turkey to invade Syria.
He was almost immediately confronted by Congressional members – and for the first time in almost forever Republican senators – for abandoning a valued ally (the Kurds). As criticism mounted he tweeted his explanation saying, “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before).” Yes, that is on the record.
Unrelated to the current administration, Ellen DeGeneres attended the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packer’s football game on Sunday as a guest of Jerry Jones’ daughter. In the same “very fancy” box she and Portia occupied there was former President George W. Bush. As a matter of fact Ellen sat right next to Bush. Evidently many Twitter users were upset that she was friendly with the former White House occupant. Many evidently liberal Twitter users thought it improper that a gay, liberal, entertainment personality like DeGeneres be a friend to a conservative, Republican president. If you get the chance Google Ellen’s response on her talk show a couple of days later.
So there you have it: A president who actually believes he is more intelligent and capable than the other two branches of government and every American citizen, and a subset of Americans who believe one’s political opinions should shape their relationships with others. The president was defended by many of his core supporters saying things like “that’s just Trump being Trump,” or explaining, “he was just baiting the liberal press.” How gullible do they think the now 58 percent of voters who favor impeachment are with these rationalizations of an obviously unbalanced man? Who really says things like, “in my great and unmatched wisdom?” Maybe an Egyptian pharaoh, a Chinese or Roman emperor, a third-world dictator, or a Vladimir Putin; but certainly not the president of a democratic republic like ours.
To think it took this unilateral and evidently ill-advised decision (the U.S. Military withdrawal from Syria) to finally get a couple Republicans to object and voice their opposition. Where were they a week earlier when the president, first in a phone call and then on the White House lawn, asked foreign leaders to investigate a fellow American, never mind the fact that Biden is at this point Trump’s chief opponent for re-election? Where were they when he co-opted military funds to build a senseless wall at our southern border? Where were they when he claimed that some of the violent white nationalists were very good people? Where were these conservative congressmen and women when he cut the taxes of the rich and super rich until their tax rate in 2018 dropped below the rate of the bottom 40 percent of Americans? Where were they? Standing behind him nodding in agreement.
Some supposed progressive types aren’t much better at healing America. Ellen DeGeneres was forced to defend her friendship with a former Republican president to the self-righteous liberals attacking her for “condoning” the policies of George W. Bush ... just because she sat next to him and shared a laugh or two during an NFL game last Sunday. Ellen replied to them: “I’m friends with George Bush. In fact I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different. When I say, ‘Be Kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter who.” DeGeneres was attacked for saying that by people who believe Bush is the enemy as opposed to a former – maybe flawed – president. She might not remember it but Jesus said much the same thing over 2,000 years ago.
From Matthew 5:43-48: “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be the children of your Father in heaven ... If you love those who love you, what reward will you get ... And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.”
Whether she realized it or not, Ellen DeGeneres was advocating a very Christian point of view. Maybe that’s what got her in trouble with her progressive critics. Aren’t they being a bit hypocritical when they condemn Trump – divider in chief – but criticize DeGeneres for being so un-Trump like?
This country will never come together under this president. Therefore no matter how many times he says it, or how many hats his organization makes, we are becoming less great the longer he remains in office. The task of the Democrats and every patriotic American (even Republicans), is to stand behind the candidate who looks for the best in all Americans ... not just those that agree with her or him.
