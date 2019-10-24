A light in the center of town
The Donald Heiter Community Center at 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg, has been offering programs in the community for over 25 years. During those years, we have been able to provide a resource for families and their children to provide childcare beyond a babysitting service. With an excellent staff to child ratio, the individual attention given to each participant allows the center to give more attention to everyone. Offering before school, after school, summer programs, youth leadership, a STEM program, and youth art allows children to have a consistent level of care and education. We’ve partnered with and housed several organizations in our area, as well as, been a home for adult programs and a space for people to utilize for their own functions.
DHCC is unique among those organizations catering to our community’s children in that we don’t turn people away because of their inability to pay. In part, because of our policy and belief, those taking part in DHCC programs, no matter their background, see each other simply as kids looking to have fun and give them a space to grow. As we all have experienced, childhood fun brings lifetime friendships and special understanding. At the DHCC we are dedicated to not just babysit, but to expose all our children to the differences and similarities of our local and world community. The kids that become friends here will be the grownups who take us into tomorrow.
Over the years the community has been supportive of the DHCC. However, there are a number of new capital projects going on that we are concerned the DHCC might get lost in the shuffle. We have never received on-going state or municipal funding and if the community support dries up we will not be able to continue to offer our services to every child. Despite that concern, we are excited for what can be and ready to move on our capital campaign of a half-million dollars to renovate our building and build sustainability for our programs in the future.
We can pull together and we can make sure that all of our citizens are included by committing to the success of all area capital campaigns, collaborating on grants so that programs that are most needed are funded and by working together to ensure our community is a place where all are included. Will you join the board, the staff, and the ever-growing family of the DHCC in supporting the Donald Heiter Community Center and our mission to be a place for all?
The Donald Heiter Center board of directors,
Penn Garvin, Jane Amacher, Grace Mahon, Cookie Connelly, Rob Antanitis, Stephen Apanel, Chris Arnold, Shawn Felty, Mike Glazer, Leslie Hosterman Joannah Skucek, Daniel Wilt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.