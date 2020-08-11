Does anyone truly believe there is a group of undecided voters lurking out there somewhere? Does anyone truly believe there are groups of voters that are waiting for more information so as to make a more informed decision when it comes to selecting Donald Trump or Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election?
I didn’t think so.
So why the need to spend hundreds of millions of dollars? Especially now, in this time in history.
The shear flood of campaign cash — even in a year marred by a pandemic and down economy — is mind boggling. It’s also somewhat disturbing.
As it stands now and based on public reports, the Trump campaign has over $300 million in the bank with another $75 million of outside money. The Biden campaign has nearly $300 million on hand with another $100 million in outside money.
Given that, it’s reprehensible anyone think it wise to spend that money on this election.
Does anyone think a Trump supporter is awaiting another lie, just one more personal attack, another Twitter tantrum to change their minds in favor of Biden?
Likewise, does anyone think a Biden supporter is out there awaiting another gaffe, or another outlandish spending plan to switch their vote to Trump?
No. And, it’s not even close. All we stand to benefit from any campaigning by any candidate is a more polarized public, and additional lies and misinformation.
If we had a pair of patriots running for president, both would acknowledge the obvious and turn over their piles of cash to COVID relief, schools, emergency responders... any group that could truly benefit from such an infusion of cash.
As sure as I am there’s no one out there waiting to make a decision as to who to vote for in the presidential election, I’m equally confident neither man running for the highest office in the land would do such an honorable thing. Power corrupts. The swamp is deep, and only deepening.
Money buys elections. This is largely true, however this year is the exception.
Americans are divided, and the divide is cavernous. No one is biding their time, waiting to make a decision.
We live in such a wonderful country, but when you step back and look at what we have to choose from this fall, you can’t help but wonder how we ever got to this point.
Yet there are those willing to fork over unimaginable sums of money to secure their grip on power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.