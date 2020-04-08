The value in volunteers
Today’s senior living communities rely strongly on volunteers to create meaningful activities and programs for their residents. Normally volunteers are an integral part of the staff and residents at any facility. Today with all that we are dealing with on a daily basis – we are all sad and lonely. Normally there are many ‘angels’ who volunteer their time with our senior population; offering their time, talent, and skills to every dimension of life.
When this is all over, please consider becoming a volunteer at a location near you. As you may or may not know… senior living facilities are also in quarantine and allowing no visitors.
In the meantime, please consider sending some cards of cheer. If you have children, ask them to create colorful pages drawn or colored by them. Another thought if you play an instrument, consider going to the outside of a local facility and playing some music or singing some songs. The residents are having some difficulty being away from friends and loved ones and even this small connection could put a smile in someone’s heart.
If you personally know a resident please consider giving them a call. Allow them to chat with you and remember good stories from the past. It helps them deal with the loneliness of everyday. Chatting with a resident can provide a wealth of knowledge for any individual! Many older adults have life experiences much different from other younger generations. They may have spent a few years serving their country in the military during a life-changing war, or struggled to get by during an economic depression.
Loneliness has been directly related to an increased risk of heart disease. With that in mind, think about the difference you can make in someone’s life when you take the time to sit chat or offer a meaningful experience for someone.
And, when this is all over, consider volunteering in your local facility – it is a heartwarming event.
Tere Rill,
Volunteer coordinator,
RiverWoods Senior Living,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.